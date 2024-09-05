Braves vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 5

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

Thursday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Colorado Rockies.

Before you do any MLB betting on this game at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Rockies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (76-63) vs. Colorado Rockies (51-89)

Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024

Thursday, September 5, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-275) | COL: (+225)

ATL: (-275) | COL: (+225) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108)

ATL: -1.5 (-130) | COL: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 8-4, 2.00 ERA vs Austin Gomber (Rockies) - 4-10, 4.69 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Reynaldo Lopez (8-4, 2.00 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Austin Gomber (4-10, 4.69 ERA). When Lopez starts, his team is 12-9-0 against the spread this season. Lopez's team has won 56.2% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (9-7). The Rockies have a 13-13-0 record against the spread in Gomber's starts. The Rockies are 10-16 in Gomber's 26 starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (74.6%)

Braves vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is a +225 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -275 favorite at home.

Braves vs Rockies Spread

The Braves are hosting the Rockies and are favored by 1.5 runs (-130 to cover) on the runline. Colorado is +108 to cover.

Braves vs Rockies Over/Under

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Braves-Rockies on Sept. 5, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 107 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (57%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 4-2 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -275 or more on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 50 of 137 chances this season.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 65-72-0 in 137 games with a line this season.

The Rockies have won 36.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (48-85).

Colorado is 3-5 (winning only 37.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +225 or longer.

The Rockies have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 70 times this season for a 70-67-1 record against the over/under.

The Rockies have collected a 66-72-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 160 hits and an OBP of .378 to go with a slugging percentage of .571. All three of those stats are best among Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .305 batting average, as well.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks sixth, his on-base percentage ranks eighth, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .238 with two doubles and two walks.

Matt Olson is hitting .233 with 32 doubles, a triple, 25 home runs and 55 walks. He's slugging .443 with an on-base percentage of .314.

His batting average is 116th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 57th.

Jorge Soler is batting .229 with a .413 slugging percentage and 53 RBI this year.

Orlando Arcia has been key for Atlanta with 105 hits, an OBP of .278 plus a slugging percentage of .364.

Rockies Player Leaders

Brenton Doyle has collected 132 hits, a team-best for the Rockies. He's batting .271 and slugging .472 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 38th, his on-base percentage ranks 52nd, and he is 27th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar paces his team with a .462 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .268 with an on-base percentage of .293.

He is 40th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 34th in slugging percentage in the majors.

Ryan McMahon has racked up an on-base percentage of .333, a team-high for the Rockies.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .250 with 20 doubles, four triples, nine home runs and 36 walks.

Braves vs Rockies Head to Head

9/4/2024: 5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

5-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/3/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -360, Underdog Moneyline: +290) 8/11/2024: 9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146)

9-8 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -174, Underdog Moneyline: +146) 8/10/2024: 11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

11-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/9/2024: 6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 COL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 8/30/2023: 7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

7-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 13.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 8/29/2023: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235)

3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -290, Underdog Moneyline: +235) 8/28/2023: 14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

14-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 6/18/2023: 14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

14-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 6/17/2023: 10-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -300, Underdog Moneyline: +245)

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.