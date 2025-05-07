Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 7

Odds updated as of 2:11 a.m.

The Atlanta Braves are among the MLB squads busy on Wednesday, up against the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (17-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-19)

Date: Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Wednesday, May 7, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and FDSOH

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-110) | CIN: (-106)

ATL: (-110) | CIN: (-106) Spread: ATL: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155)

ATL: +1.5 (-188) | CIN: -1.5 (+155) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 2-2, 4.24 ERA vs Hunter Greene (Reds) - 4-2, 2.53 ERA

The probable pitchers are Grant Holmes (2-2) for the Braves and Hunter Greene (4-2) for the Reds. When Holmes starts, his team is 4-2-0 against the spread this season. Holmes' team has won 66.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (2-1). The Reds have gone 3-3-0 ATS in Greene's six starts with a set spread. The Reds have a 1-2 record in Greene's three starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (53.6%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is the underdog, -106 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -110 favorite at home.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Braves. The Reds are +155 to cover, while the Braves are -188 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

The over/under for Braves-Reds on May 7 is 7.5. The over is -120, and the under is -102.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 24 games this season and have come away with the win 14 times (58.3%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 14-10 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -110 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 14 of their 34 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 17-17-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won eight of the 19 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (42.1%).

Cincinnati is 8-10 (winning 44.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -106 or longer.

The Reds have had an over/under set by bookmakers 36 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 16 of those games (16-19-1).

The Reds have a 19-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has five doubles, six home runs and 27 walks while hitting .226. He has an on-base percentage of .368 and a slugging percentage of .411.

Among qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 113th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage, and 78th in slugging.

Olson will look for his third straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .176 with two home runs, four walks and three RBIs.

Ozzie Albies is batting .245 with four doubles, five home runs and 12 walks, while slugging .381 with an on-base percentage of .305.

He is 90th in batting average, 105th in on-base percentage and 104th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Albies brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .294 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .433 this season while batting .275 with 30 walks and 15 runs scored.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta with 42 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .497.

Riley enters this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a .406 slugging percentage, which leads the Reds. He's batting .266 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 55th in batting average, 58th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

TJ Friedl has six doubles, a triple, a home run and 13 walks while batting .264. He's slugging .343 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualifying players, he is 56th in batting average, 77th in on-base percentage and 128th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has totaled 33 hits with a .392 on-base percentage, leading the Reds in both categories.

Noelvi Marte is batting .294 with four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks.

Braves vs Reds Head to Head

5/6/2025: 2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

2-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 5/5/2025: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -134, Underdog Moneyline: +114) 9/19/2024: 15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

15-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/18/2024: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/17/2024: 6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

6-5 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 9/9/2024: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 7/24/2024: 9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

9-4 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 7/22/2024: 4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-1 CIN (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 6/25/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/24/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

