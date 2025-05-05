Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 5

Odds updated as of 6:11 a.m.

The Monday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (15-18) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-17)

Date: Monday, May 5, 2025

Monday, May 5, 2025 Time: 7:15 p.m. ET

7:15 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: MLB Network, FDSSO, and FDSOH

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | CIN: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | CIN: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+138) | CIN: +1.5 (-166)

ATL: -1.5 (+138) | CIN: +1.5 (-166) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: AJ Smith-Shawver (Braves) - 1-2, 4.26 ERA vs Brady Singer (Reds) - 4-1, 3.24 ERA

The Braves will look to AJ Smith-Shawver (1-2) versus the Reds and Brady Singer (4-1). Smith-Shawver's team is 2-2-0 against the spread this season in his starts. Smith-Shawver's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have a 4-2-0 record against the spread in Singer's starts. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for two Singer starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Reds win (57.6%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Atlanta is a -142 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +120 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Reds are -166 to cover, and the Braves are +138.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Reds on May 5, with the over at -114 and the under at -106.

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win seven times in 12 chances when named as a favorite of at least -142 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 14 of their 32 opportunities.

The Braves have posted a record of 16-16-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have won eight of the 17 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.1%).

Cincinnati is 3-2 (winning 60% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +120 or longer.

The Reds have played in 34 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 16 times (16-17-1).

The Reds have an 18-16-0 record ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies is batting .242 with four doubles, five home runs and 11 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .301 while slugging .386.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 112th, and he is 98th in slugging.

Matt Olson is batting .222 with five doubles, five home runs and 26 walks. He's slugging .393 with an on-base percentage of .368.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 116th, his on-base percentage 36th, and his slugging percentage 92nd.

Marcell Ozuna has 29 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .447.

Ozuna enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .167 with a double and three walks.

Austin Riley leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (40) this season.

Riley has safely hit in three straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with a double, two home runs, a walk and six RBI.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has 36 hits with a .418 slugging percentage, both team-high stats for the Reds. He's batting .269 and with an on-base percentage of .353.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks 55th, his on-base percentage ranks 50th, and he is 74th in slugging.

TJ Friedl leads his team with a .353 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .271 with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters, he is 53rd in batting average, 72nd in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging percentage.

Gavin Lux has accumulated a team-best OBP (.389), while leading the Reds in hits (33).

Noelvi Marte has four doubles, a triple, three home runs and five walks while batting .294.

