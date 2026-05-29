Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29
Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.
The Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.
We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Braves vs Reds Game Info
- Atlanta Braves (38-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-26)
- Date: Friday, May 29, 2026
- Time: 6:40 p.m. ET
- Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- Coverage: Reds.TV and BravesVsn
Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: ATL: (-132) | CIN: (+112)
- Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)
Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-2, 3.78 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Reds) - 0-6, 6.86 ERA
The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (3-2) versus the Reds and Chris Paddack (0-6). Holmes and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Paddack starts, the Reds are 1-7-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for five Paddack starts this season -- they lost all of the games.
Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (54.1%)
Braves vs Reds Moneyline
- Cincinnati is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -132 favorite on the road.
Braves vs Reds Spread
- The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are -137 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +114.
Braves vs Reds Over/Under
- A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Reds on May 29, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.
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Braves vs Reds Betting Trends
- The Braves have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (72.1%) in those contests.
- Atlanta has a record of 23-9 when favored by -132 or more this year.
- The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.
- The Braves have posted a record of 35-22-0 against the spread this season.
- The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 19-15 in those games.
- Cincinnati has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.
- The Reds have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-19-1).
- The Reds have collected a 32-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.4% of the time).
Braves Player Leaders
- Matt Olson has 58 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .262 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .548.
- Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 13th in slugging.
- Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 40th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 59th.
- Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.
- Michael Harris II has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .534 this season.
- Mauricio Dubon is batting .252 with a .304 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.
Reds Player Leaders
- Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .353 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .473.
- Including all qualified players, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 38th in slugging.
- Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 62 hits and has a club-leading .509 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .346.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.
- Spencer Steer is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.
- JJ Bleday is batting .276 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.
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