Braves vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for May 29

Odds updated as of 6:12 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will face the Cincinnati Reds in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Reds Game Info

Atlanta Braves (38-19) vs. Cincinnati Reds (29-26)

Date: Friday, May 29, 2026

Friday, May 29, 2026 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: Reds.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-132) | CIN: (+112)

ATL: (-132) | CIN: (+112) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137)

ATL: -1.5 (+114) | CIN: +1.5 (-137) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 3-2, 3.78 ERA vs Chris Paddack (Reds) - 0-6, 6.86 ERA

The Braves will look to Grant Holmes (3-2) versus the Reds and Chris Paddack (0-6). Holmes and his team are 7-3-0 ATS this season when he starts. Holmes' team is 7-3 this season when he starts and they are the moneyline favorite. When Paddack starts, the Reds are 1-7-0 against the spread. The Reds were named the moneyline underdog for five Paddack starts this season -- they lost all of the games.

Braves vs Reds Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (54.1%)

Braves vs Reds Moneyline

Cincinnati is a +112 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -132 favorite on the road.

Braves vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Reds are -137 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +114.

Braves vs Reds Over/Under

A combined run total of 9.5 has been set for Braves-Reds on May 29, with the over at -102 and the under at -120.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Cincinnati Reds on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Reds Betting Trends

The Braves have been favorites in 43 games this season and have come away with the win 31 times (72.1%) in those contests.

Atlanta has a record of 23-9 when favored by -132 or more this year.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 26 of their 57 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 35-22-0 against the spread this season.

The Reds have been the moneyline underdog 34 total times this season. They've gone 19-15 in those games.

Cincinnati has a 10-9 record (winning 52.6% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +112 or longer.

The Reds have played in 53 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 33 times (33-19-1).

The Reds have collected a 32-21-0 record ATS this season (covering 60.4% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Matt Olson has 58 hits, which leads Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .262 with 33 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .343 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among all qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 61st, his on-base percentage ranks 63rd, and he is 13th in slugging.

Ozzie Albies leads Atlanta in slugging percentage (.439) thanks to 18 extra-base hits. He's batting .276 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 40th, his on-base percentage 76th, and his slugging percentage 59th.

Albies takes a two-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with a double, a home run, a walk and two RBIs.

Michael Harris II has collected 58 base hits, an OBP of .327 and a slugging percentage of .534 this season.

Mauricio Dubon is batting .252 with a .304 OBP and 29 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Reds Player Leaders

Sal Stewart has put up a team-high .353 on-base percentage. He's batting .256 and slugging .473.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 75th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 45th and he is 38th in slugging.

Elly De La Cruz leads his team with 62 hits and has a club-leading .509 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .279 with an on-base percentage of .346.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 39th in batting average, 59th in on-base percentage and 21st in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer is hitting .265 with 10 doubles, seven home runs and 18 walks.

JJ Bleday is batting .276 with six doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 walks.

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