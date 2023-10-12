Braves vs Phillies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for NLDS Game 4 on October 12

Odds updated as of 7:35 PM

The Atlanta Braves versus the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the NLDS is on the MLB schedule for Thursday.

Braves vs Phillies Game Info

Atlanta Braves (104-58) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (90-72)

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:07 PM ET

8:07 PM ET Venue: Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Coverage: TBS

Braves vs Phillies Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | PHI: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | PHI: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+106) | PHI: +1.5 (-128)

ATL: -1.5 (+106) | PHI: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Phillies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 20-5, 3.86 ERA vs Ranger Suarez (Phillies) - 4-6, 4.18 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Spencer Strider (20-5, 3.86 ERA) versus the Phillies and Suarez (4-6, 4.18 ERA). Strider and his team have a record of 20-13-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has a record of 25-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. When Suarez starts, the Phillies are 13-11-0 against the spread. The Phillies are 5-3 in Suarez's eight starts this season that they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Braves vs Phillies Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (54.3%)

Braves vs Phillies Moneyline

Atlanta is a -154 favorite on the moneyline, while Philadelphia is a +130 underdog at home.

Braves vs Phillies Spread

The Phillies are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Phillies are -128 to cover, and the Braves are +106.

Braves vs Phillies Over/Under

Braves versus Phillies, on October 12, has an over/under of 8, with the over being -118 and the under -104.

Braves vs Phillies Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 95, or 65.1%, of the 146 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

This year Atlanta has won 71 of 101 games when listed as at least -154 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 90 of their 160 opportunities.

In 160 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 86-74-0 against the spread.

The Phillies have won 43.4% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (23-30).

Philadelphia has a 3-11 record (winning just 21.4% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

In the 166 games bookmakers have set an over/under for the Phillies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-77-13).

The Phillies have a 79-87-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.012) this season. He has a .337 batting average, an on-base percentage of .416, and a slugging percentage of .596.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 172 hits. He is batting .283 this season and has 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among qualified batters, he is 19th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings an 11-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last 10 games he is batting .353 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with a .513 slugging percentage and 109 RBI this year.

Albies enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. During his last 10 games he is hitting .390 with two doubles, a triple, a home run, six walks and six RBI.

Austin Riley is batting .281 with a .345 OBP and 97 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Riley heads into this matchup on a five-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a home run and three RBI.

Phillies Player Leaders

Kyle Schwarber has 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs and 126 walks while batting .197. He's slugging .474 with an on-base percentage of .343.

He is 134th in batting average, 46th in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the big leagues.

Trea Turner paces his team with a .459 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .266 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and 52nd in slugging percentage.

Alec Bohm is batting .274 with 31 doubles, 20 home runs and 42 walks.

Bryce Harper's 134 hits and .401 on-base percentage are both team-highs.

Braves vs Phillies Head to Head

10/11/2023: 10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

10-2 PHI (Favorite: Phillies, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 10/9/2023: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 10/7/2023: 3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

3-0 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176) 9/20/2023: 6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

6-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/19/2023: 9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 9/18/2023: 7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

7-1 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 9/13/2023: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 9/12/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/11/2023: 7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

7-5 PHI (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/11/2023: 10-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

