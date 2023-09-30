Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 30

Odds updated as of 3:36 PM

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (103-57) vs. Washington Nationals (70-90)

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-375) | WSH: (+300)

ATL: (-375) | WSH: (+300) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-170) | WSH: +1.5 (+140)

ATL: -1.5 (-170) | WSH: +1.5 (+140) Total: 9 -- Over: (-106) | Under: (-114)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 19-5, 3.86 ERA vs Joan Adon (Nationals) - 2-4, 6.42 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Spencer Strider (19-5) to the mound, while Adon (2-4) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Strider and his team have a record of 19-12-0 against the spread when he starts. Strider's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (24-6). The Nationals have gone 5-4-0 against the spread when Adon starts. The Nationals have a 4-4 record in Adon's eight starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (79%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is a +300 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -375 favorite at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Braves are -170 to cover, and the Nationals are +140.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

A total of 9 runs has been set for the Braves-Nationals contest on September 30, with the over available at -106 and the under at -114.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 93 wins in the 142 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Oddsmakers have given Atlanta the best odds of winning it has seen this season, with a -375 moneyline listed for this contest.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 87 of their 155 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 85-70-0 against the spread.

The Nationals have a 55-87 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 38.7% of those games).

Washington has yet to play as a moneyline underdog of +300 or longer.

The Nationals have played in 154 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 73 times (73-77-4).

The Nationals are 79-75-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.009) this season. He has a .336 batting average, an on-base percentage of .414, and a slugging percentage of .595.

Among qualified batters in MLB, he ranks third in batting average, second in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 13 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs and eight RBI.

Matt Olson has 170 hits, which is tops among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .282 with 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .389.

His batting average is 18th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage third.

Olson takes a six-game streak with at least one hit into this matchup. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .333 with a double, two home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected 164 base hits, an OBP of .333 and a slugging percentage of .515 this season.

Austin Riley is batting .281 with a .346 OBP and 98 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has racked up 164 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .266 and slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .314.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he ranks 53rd in batting average, 102nd in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is hitting .243 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .411 with an on-base percentage of .298.

His batting average ranks 109th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 124th, and he is 97th in slugging.

Joey Meneses has accumulated an on-base percentage of .323 and a slugging percentage of .403. Both lead the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .257 with 22 doubles, 18 home runs and 31 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/29/2023: 10-6 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

10-6 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/24/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/22/2023: 9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/21/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 7/17/2022: 7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230)

7-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -280, Underdog Moneyline: +230) 6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

