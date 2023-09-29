Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 29

Odds updated as of 3:35 PM

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Washington Nationals.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (103-56) vs. Washington Nationals (69-90)

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSE

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-295) | WSH: (+240)

ATL: (-295) | WSH: (+240) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-144) | WSH: +1.5 (+120)

ATL: -1.5 (-144) | WSH: +1.5 (+120) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-102) | Under: (-120)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Braves) - 1-2, 4.33 ERA vs Trevor Williams (Nationals) - 6-10, 5.55 ERA

The Braves will give the ball to Allan Winans (1-2, 4.33 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Nationals will counter with Williams (6-10, 5.55 ERA). Winans' team is 2-3-0 against the spread this season in his starts. When Winans starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 2-3. The Nationals have a 13-14-0 record against the spread in Williams' starts. The Nationals have been the underdog on the moneyline in 25 of Williams' starts this season, and they went 9-16 in those games.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (76.3%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Washington is the underdog, +240 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -295 favorite at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Nationals. The Braves are -144 to cover, and the Nationals are +120.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals on September 29 has an over/under of 10.5 runs, with the odds on the over -102 and the under set at -120.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 141 games this year and have walked away with the win 93 times (66%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win five times in nine chances when named as a favorite of at least -295 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 86 of their 154 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 85-69-0 against the spread in their 154 games that had a posted line this season.

The Nationals have won 54 of the 141 games they were the underdog on the moneyline this season (38.3%).

Washington has a record of 2-4 in games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +240 or longer (33.3%).

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 72 times this season for a 72-77-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals have a 78-75-0 record against the spread this season (covering 51% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. has an OPS of 1.009, fueled by an OBP of .414 to go with a slugging percentage of .595. He has a .336 batting average, as well.

Among all qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks second, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 12 games in a row. During his last 10 games he is batting .349 with two doubles, a triple, four home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with 169 hits. He is batting .281 this season and has 84 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .387.

He is 21st in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Ozzie Albies has collected 161 base hits, an OBP of .330 and a slugging percentage of .511 this season.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 176 hits, an OBP of .348 plus a slugging percentage of .522.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has accumulated 163 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .266 and slugging .466 with an on-base percentage of .315.

Including all the qualifying players in the big leagues, he is 55th in batting average, 100th in on-base percentage and 47th in slugging percentage.

C.J. Abrams is batting .245 with 27 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks. He's slugging .415 with an on-base percentage of .301.

He is currently 107th in batting average, 124th in on-base percentage and 94th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Joey Meneses has put up a team-best OBP (.324) and slugging percentage (.404).

Keibert Ruiz is batting .256 with 22 doubles, 17 home runs and 31 walks.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

9/24/2023: 8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250)

8-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -310, Underdog Moneyline: +250) 9/24/2023: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -240, Underdog Moneyline: +194) 9/22/2023: 9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/21/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 4/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/28/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/1/2023: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

