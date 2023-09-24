Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 24

Odds updated as of 11:33 AM

The Atlanta Braves will face the Washington Nationals in MLB action on Sunday.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (99-55) vs. Washington Nationals (68-87)

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Sunday, September 24, 2023 Time: 1:35 PM ET

1:35 PM ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: MASN

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-330) | WSH: (+265)

ATL: (-330) | WSH: (+265) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-182) | WSH: +1.5 (+150)

ATL: -1.5 (-182) | WSH: +1.5 (+150) Total: 9 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Jackson Rutledge (Nationals) - 0-1, 8.10 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Allan Winans to the mound, while Rutledge (0-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Winans did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Rutledge has started two games with set spreads, and the Nationals covered in both chances. The Nationals were the underdog on the moneyline for one Rutledge start this season -- they lost.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (66.4%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Nationals, Atlanta is the favorite at -330, and Washington is +265 playing at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Nationals are +150 to cover the spread, and the Braves are -182.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

Braves versus Nationals, on September 24, has an over/under of 9, with the over being -122 and the under -100.

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 136 games this year and have walked away with the win 89 times (65.4%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win one time in three chances when named as a favorite of at least -330 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over in 83 of their 149 games with a total set by sportsbooks this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 83-66-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have won 38.7% of the games this season they were the underdog on the moneyline (53-84).

Washington has played as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer in just one game this season, which it lost.

The Nationals have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total 71 times this season for a 71-74-4 record against the over/under.

The Nationals are 76-73-0 against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.013) this season. He has a .337 batting average, an on-base percentage of .415, and a slugging percentage of .597.

He ranks third in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging among qualified batters in baseball.

Acuna has recorded at least one hit in eight games in a row. In his last 10 games he is batting .348 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, three walks and eight RBI.

Matt Olson has 162 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .278 with 82 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .386.

Among qualifying batters, his batting average places him 24th, his on-base percentage 10th, and his slugging percentage third.

Ozzie Albies has collected 155 base hits, an OBP of .329 and a slugging percentage of .510 this season.

Albies heads into this matchup with nine games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is batting .383 with six doubles, three home runs, two walks and 11 RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .283 this season.

Riley has safely hit in four straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .400 with a double, a home run, two walks and six RBI.

Nationals Player Leaders

Lane Thomas has a team-best slugging percentage (.471) while pacing the Nationals in hits (161). He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .320.

Including all qualifying players in the big leagues, his batting average puts him 45th, his on-base percentage ranks 91st, and he is 42nd in slugging.

Thomas hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, a home run, three walks and five RBI.

C.J. Abrams has 26 doubles, six triples, 18 home runs and 32 walks while hitting .247. He's slugging .420 with an on-base percentage of .304.

Including all qualified players, he ranks 100th in batting average, 120th in on-base percentage and 89th in slugging percentage.

Joey Meneses has racked up an on-base percentage of .326 and a slugging percentage of .408. Both lead the Nationals.

Keibert Ruiz is batting .250 with 21 doubles, 17 home runs and 30 walks.

Braves vs. Nationals Head to Head

9/22/2023: 9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

9-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/21/2023: 10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

10-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/28/2022: 3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 6/11/2023: 6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240)

6-2 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -295, Underdog Moneyline: +240) 6/10/2023: 6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/9/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/2/2023: 4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-1 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 4/1/2023: 7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

7-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 3/30/2023: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/27/2022: 8-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

