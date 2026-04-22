Braves vs Nationals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 23

Odds updated as of 7:11 p.m.

On Thursday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are up against the Washington Nationals.

Here's everything you need to know before checking out today's MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Nationals Game Info

Atlanta Braves (16-8) vs. Washington Nationals (11-13)

Date: Thursday, April 23, 2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026 Time: 1:05 p.m. ET

1:05 p.m. ET Venue: Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia

Nationals Park -- Washington, District of Columbia Coverage: Nationals.TV and BravesVsn

Braves vs Nationals Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120)

ATL: (-142) | WSH: (+120) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | WSH: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Nationals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Martín Pérez (Braves) - 1-1, 2.21 ERA vs Cade Cavalli (Nationals) - 0-1, 4.12 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Martin Perez (1-1) to the mound, while Cade Cavalli (0-1) will answer the bell for the Nationals. Perez and his team have a record of 1-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Perez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Nationals are 4-1-0 ATS in Cavalli's five starts that had a set spread. The Nationals are 1-3 in Cavalli's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Nationals Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (59.2%)

Braves vs Nationals Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -142 on the moneyline, while Washington is a +120 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Nationals Spread

The Nationals are at +1.5 on the runline against the Braves. The Nationals are -146 to cover the spread, and the Braves are +122.

Braves vs Nationals Over/Under

An over/under of 9 has been set for Braves-Nationals on April 23, with the over being -105 and the under -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Nationals Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 15, or 71.4%, of the 21 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won six of 11 games when listed as at least -142 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 11 of 24 chances this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 15-9-0 against the spread this season.

The Nationals have compiled an 11-12 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 47.8% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +120 or longer, Washington has a 10-10 record (winning 50% of its games).

The Nationals have played in 24 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 17 times (17-7-0).

The Nationals have a 15-9-0 record ATS this season (covering 62.5% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Drake Baldwin leads Atlanta OPS (.908) this season. He has a .310 batting average, an on-base percentage of .378, and a slugging percentage of .530.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 16th in batting average, 27th in on-base percentage, and 23rd in slugging.

Baldwin hopes to build on a two-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with a double, a home run, three walks and three RBIs.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta in total hits (25) this season while batting .266 with 16 extra-base hits. He's slugging .564 with an on-base percentage of .352.

His batting average ranks 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 61st, and his slugging percentage 13th.

Ozzie Albies is batting .280 with a .441 slugging percentage and 11 RBI this year.

Albies has recorded a hit in four games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .250 with two doubles, two walks and three RBIs.

Austin Riley has been key for Atlanta with 21 hits, an OBP of .320 plus a slugging percentage of .374.

Nationals Player Leaders

James Wood has collected 23 hits, a team-high for the Nationals. He's batting .242 and slugging .558 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 95th, his on-base percentage is 20th, and he is 15th in slugging.

C.J. Abrams paces his team with a .420 on-base percentage. He has a batting average of .296 while slugging .556.

He is currently 22nd in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage and 17th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Daylen Lile has put up a team-best .398 slugging percentage.

Luis Garcia has four doubles, a triple, a home run and four walks while batting .247.

Braves vs Nationals Head to Head

4/21/2026: 11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

11-4 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 4/20/2026: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 9/24/2025: 4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

4-3 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/23/2025: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 9/22/2025: 11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225)

11-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -275, Underdog Moneyline: +225) 9/17/2025: 9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

9-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 9/16/2025: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 9/16/2025: 6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 9/15/2025: 11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

11-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 5/22/2025: 8-7 WSH (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

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