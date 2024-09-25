Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 25

Odds updated as of 3:11 p.m.

The Atlanta Braves will take on the New York Mets in MLB action on Wednesday.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (86-71) vs. New York Mets (87-70)

Date: Wednesday, September 25, 2024

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 Time: 7:20 p.m. ET

7:20 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-174) | NYM: (+146)

ATL: (-174) | NYM: (+146) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142)

ATL: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 18-3, 2.38 ERA vs David Peterson (Mets) - 9-3, 3.08 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Chris Sale (18-3) to the mound, while David Peterson (9-3) will answer the bell for the Mets. Sale and his team have a record of 19-10-0 against the spread when he starts. Sale's team has been victorious in 74.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 20-7. The Mets have gone 13-7-0 ATS in Peterson's 20 starts with a set spread. The Mets have a 4-3 record in Peterson's seven starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (62.3%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

New York is a +146 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -174 favorite at home.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Braves are hosting the Mets and are favored by 1.5 runs (+118 to cover) on the runline. New York is -142 to cover.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets, on Sept. 25, has an over/under of 7.5, with the over being -110 and the under -110.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have come away with 71 wins in the 123 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win 36 times in 54 chances when named as a favorite of at least -174 on the moneyline.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 155 opportunities.

In 155 games with a line this season, the Braves have a mark of 73-82-0 against the spread.

The Mets have put together a 25-33 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 43.1% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +146 or longer, New York has gone 2-4 (33.3%).

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-70-5).

The Mets have covered 50% of their games this season, going 76-76-0 against the spread.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 182 hits and an OBP of .384, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .561. He's batting .310.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks fifth in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and eighth in slugging.

Ozuna hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .361 with three doubles, two home runs, seven walks and four RBI.

Matt Olson has 37 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs and 70 walks. He's batting .246 and slugging .463 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among qualified hitters, his batting average places him 85th, his on-base percentage 48th, and his slugging percentage 36th.

Olson has picked up at least one hit in three straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .438 with three home runs, six walks and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .240 with a .440 slugging percentage and 64 RBI this year.

Soler enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .313 with two home runs and six RBI.

Michael Harris II is batting .266 with a .304 OBP and 48 RBI for Atlanta this season.

Harris enters this game on an eight-game hitting streak. During his last 10 games he is hitting .422 with a double, a triple, five home runs, two walks and 10 RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Francisco Lindor has racked up a team-high slugging percentage (.494) and leads the Mets in hits (163). He's batting .271 and with an on-base percentage of .342.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 37th in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 34th and he is 20th in slugging.

Lindor heads into this game on a four-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a double, a home run, three walks and two RBI.

Pete Alonso has 31 doubles, 34 home runs and 69 walks while batting .242. He's slugging .468 with an on-base percentage of .332.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 97th in batting average, 50th in on-base percentage and 33rd in slugging percentage.

Brandon Nimmo is hitting .226 with 25 doubles, three triples, 22 home runs and 77 walks.

Jesse Winker's .360 OBP paces his team.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

9/24/2024: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 7/28/2024: 9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

9-2 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/27/2024: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 7/26/2024: 8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-4 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 7/25/2024: 3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

3-2 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 5/12/2024: 4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108)

4-3 NYM (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -108, Underdog Moneyline: -108) 5/11/2024: 4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

4-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 5/10/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -146, Underdog Moneyline: +124) 4/9/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

