Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 9

MLB action on Tuesday includes the Atlanta Braves playing the New York Mets.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (6-3) vs. New York Mets (4-6)

Date: Tuesday, April 9, 2024

Tuesday, April 9, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-188) | NYM: (+158)

ATL: (-188) | NYM: (+158) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138)

ATL: -1.5 (+115) | NYM: +1.5 (-138) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Reynaldo López (Braves) - 0-0, 1.50 ERA vs Adrian Houser (Mets) - 0-0, 1.80 ERA

The probable pitchers are Reynaldo Lopez for the Braves and Adrian Houser for the Mets. Lopez and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Lopez's team lost his only start as a favorite this season. Houser has started only one game with a set spread, which the Mets failed to cover. The Mets have always been the moneyline underdog when Houser starts this season.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (65.4%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Braves-Mets, Atlanta is the favorite at -188, and New York is +158 playing on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-138 to cover), and Atlanta is +115 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

A total of 9.5 runs has been set for the Braves-Mets game on April 9, with the over available at -105 and the under at -115.

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in six of the nine contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This year Atlanta has won four of six games when listed as at least -188 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in six of their nine games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves are 4-5-0 against the spread in their nine games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Mets are 2-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 66.7% of those games).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +158 or longer in only one game this season, which it won.

The Mets have played in 10 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total four times (4-6-0).

The Mets are 3-7-0 ATS this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 13 hits, which is tops among Atlanta hitters this season, while batting .325 with seven extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .341 and a slugging percentage of .750.

Among all qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 27th, his on-base percentage ranks 84th, and he is fifth in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his ninth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last nine games he is hitting .325 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 12 RBI.

Ozzie Albies is batting .289 with three doubles, two home runs and four walks, while slugging .526 with an on-base percentage of .357.

His batting average ranks 62nd among qualified players, his on-base percentage 66th, and his slugging percentage 41st.

Albies has picked up a hit in two straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .190 with two doubles, two walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson has collected 11 base hits, an OBP of .381 and a slugging percentage of .703 this season.

Olson has recorded a hit in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with three doubles, two home runs, four walks and four RBI.

Michael Harris II has two home runs, six RBI and a batting average of .361 this season.

Harris brings a four-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .300 with a triple, a home run, two walks and four RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has an on-base percentage of .395, a team-high for the Mets. He's batting .212 and slugging .424.

He is 135th in batting average, 34th in on-base percentage and 86th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters in the big leagues.

Starling Marte has a double, a home run and four walks while hitting .263. He's slugging .368 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 89th, his on-base percentage is 90th, and he is 112th in slugging.

Brett Baty has a .417 slugging percentage, which paces the Mets.

Francisco Alvarez has collected nine hits to pace his team.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/23/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/22/2023: 3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

3-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 8/21/2023: 10-4 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

10-4 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2023: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/12/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -225)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -225) 8/12/2023: 21-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

21-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/11/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 6/8/2023: 13-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160)

13-10 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -190, Underdog Moneyline: +160) 6/7/2023: 7-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

