Braves vs Mets Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 10

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Wednesday schedule in MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the New York Mets.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's what you need to know.

Braves vs Mets Game Info

Atlanta Braves (7-3) vs. New York Mets (4-7)

Date: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Wednesday, April 10, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: SNY

Braves vs Mets Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | NYM: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | NYM: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142)

ATL: -1.5 (+118) | NYM: +1.5 (-142) Total: 9.5 -- Over: (-114) | Under: (-106)

Braves vs Mets Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Allan Winans (Braves) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs José Quintana (Mets) - 0-1, 2.61 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Allan Winans against the Mets and Jose Quintana (0-1). Winans and his team were 2-4-0 against the spread when he pitched last season. Winans appeared in six games last season as the moneyline favorite and his team finished with a record of 2-4 in those contests. Quintana has started two games with set spreads, and the Mets went 1-1-0. The Mets were the moneyline underdog for one Quintana start this season -- they won.

Braves vs Mets Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (57.7%)

Braves vs Mets Moneyline

Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while New York is a +136 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Mets Spread

The Mets are +1.5 on the spread (-142 to cover), and Atlanta is +118 to cover the runline.

Braves vs Mets Over/Under

Braves versus Mets, on April 10, has an over/under of 9.5, with the over being -114 and the under -106.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. New York Mets on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Mets Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 10 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (70%) in those games.

This season Atlanta has come away with a win five times in seven chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

Contests with the Braves have gone over the total set by bookmakers in seven of 10 chances this season.

The Braves are 4-6-0 against the spread in their 10 games that had a posted line this season.

The Mets have won two of the four games they were the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

New York has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in only two games this season, which it split 1-1.

The Mets have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 11 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in five of those games (5-6-0).

The Mets have collected a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ozzie Albies has four doubles, two home runs and four walks while batting .310. He has an on-base percentage of .370 and a slugging percentage of .548.

Among the qualified batters in MLB, his batting average ranks 43rd, his on-base percentage ranks 56th, and he is 32nd in slugging.

Albies hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .273 with three doubles, a walk and five RBI.

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with 14 hits. He is batting .318 this season and has seven extra-base hits. He's also slugging .705 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Among all qualifying players, he is 38th in batting average, 89th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Ozuna has picked up a hit in nine straight games. During his last 10 games he is batting .318 with two doubles, five home runs, a walk and 13 RBI.

Matt Olson has 12 hits this season and has a slash line of .293/.370/.659.

Olson heads into this game with five games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is hitting .368 with three doubles, two home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Michael Harris II is batting .350 with a .409 OBP and six RBI for Atlanta this season.

Harris has safely hit in five straight games. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a triple, a home run, a walk and four RBI.

Mets Player Leaders

Brandon Nimmo has a team-high .375 on-base percentage. He's batting .211 and slugging .395.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, his batting average places him 134th, his on-base percentage ranks 48th, and he is 102nd in slugging.

Pete Alonso is batting .196 with a double, three home runs and three walks. He's slugging .413 with an on-base percentage of .260.

He is currently 153rd in batting average, 167th in on-base percentage and 93rd in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters.

Starling Marte has a double, a home run and four walks while batting .256.

Brett Baty leads his team with a .400 slugging percentage.

Braves vs Mets Head to Head

4/9/2024: 6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 4/8/2024: 8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

8-7 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/13/2023: 7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

7-6 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 8/12/2023: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -225)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Mets, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: N/A, Underdog Moneyline: -225) 8/12/2023: 21-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188)

21-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10.5, Favorite Moneyline: -225, Underdog Moneyline: +188) 8/11/2023: 7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

7-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 5/1/2023: 5-3 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102)

5-3 NYM (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -116, Underdog Moneyline: -102) 5/1/2023: 9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-8 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/28/2023: 4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116)

4-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -136, Underdog Moneyline: +116) 10/2/2022: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!