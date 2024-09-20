Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 2:12 p.m.

The MLB slate on Friday includes the Atlanta Braves facing the Miami Marlins.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (83-70) vs. Miami Marlins (56-97)

Date: Friday, September 20, 2024

Friday, September 20, 2024 Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida

LoanDepot park -- Miami, Florida Coverage: BSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-205) | MIA: (+172)

ATL: (-205) | MIA: (+172) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105)

ATL: -1.5 (-126) | MIA: +1.5 (+105) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Charlie Morton (Braves) - 8-8, 4.01 ERA vs Valente Bellozo (Marlins) - 2-4, 3.70 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Charlie Morton (8-8, 4.01 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Marlins will counter with Valente Bellozo (2-4, 3.70 ERA). Morton and his team are 12-16-0 ATS this season when he starts. Morton's team has been victorious in 57.1% of the games he's started as the moneyline favorite with a record of 12-9. The Marlins have a 6-5-0 ATS record in Bellozo's 11 starts that had a set spread. The Marlins are 5-6 in Bellozo's 11 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (60%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is the underdog, +172 on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -205 favorite despite being on the road.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run road favorites on the runline against the Marlins. The Braves are -126 to cover, and the Marlins are +105.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Braves-Marlins on Sept. 20, with the over at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have won in 68, or 57.1%, of the 119 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Atlanta has a record of 25-10 when favored by -205 or more this year.

The Braves' games have gone over the total in 57 of their 151 opportunities.

The Braves are 71-80-0 against the spread in their 151 games that had a posted line this season.

The Marlins have a 52-82 record in games they were the underdog on the moneyline (winning 38.8% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +172 or longer, Miami has a record of 11-21 (34.4%).

The Marlins have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 82 of those games (82-64-6).

The Marlins have put together a 70-82-0 record ATS this season (covering 46.1% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.381), slugging percentage (.559) and total hits (175) this season. He has a .306 batting average.

Among qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks fifth, his on-base percentage ranks seventh, and he is sixth in slugging.

Ozuna has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .333 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Matt Olson is hitting .243 with 37 doubles, a triple, 28 home runs and 65 walks. He's slugging .459 with an on-base percentage of .326.

His batting average is 96th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 60th, and his slugging percentage 39th.

Olson enters this matchup looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .400 with a double, three home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Jorge Soler is batting .240 with a .439 slugging percentage and 61 RBI this year.

Orlando Arcia has 16 home runs, 45 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Marlins Player Leaders

Jake Burger has accumulated 120 hits with a .449 slugging percentage, both team-best figures for the Marlins. He's batting .243 and with an on-base percentage of .296.

He is 96th in batting average, 115th in on-base percentage and 45th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Jesus Sanchez's .304 on-base percentage leads his team. He has a batting average of .247 while slugging .416.

His batting average is 81st among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 108th, and he is 75th in slugging.

Otto Lopez is batting .263 with 21 doubles, a triple, six home runs and 23 walks.

Xavier Edwards has nine doubles, two triples, a home run and 28 walks while batting .319.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 4/23/2024: 5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

5-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 4/22/2024: 3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

3-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/14/2024: 9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

9-7 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/13/2024: 5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

5-1 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 4/12/2024: 8-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

