Braves vs Marlins Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 6

Odds updated as of 11:14 a.m.

Sunday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins.

Before you do any MLB betting on this matchup at FanDuel Sportsbook, here's everything you need to know.

Braves vs Marlins Game Info

Atlanta Braves (1-8) vs. Miami Marlins (5-4)

Date: Sunday, April 6, 2025

Sunday, April 6, 2025 Time: 1:35 p.m. ET

1:35 p.m. ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: FDSSO and FDSFL

Braves vs Marlins Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-154) | MIA: (+130)

ATL: (-154) | MIA: (+130) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172)

ATL: -1.5 (+142) | MIA: +1.5 (-172) Total: 7.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)

Braves vs Marlins Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Grant Holmes (Braves) - 0-1, 7.20 ERA vs Sandy Alcantara (Marlins) - 1-0, 3.72 ERA

The Braves will give the nod to Grant Holmes (0-1) against the Marlins and Sandy Alcantara (1-0). Holmes and his team failed to cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. This will be Holmes' first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Alcantara has started two games with set spreads, and the Marlins covered in both opportunities. The Marlins were named the moneyline underdog for two Alcantara starts this season -- they won both.

Braves vs Marlins Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (72.6%)

Braves vs Marlins Moneyline

Miami is a +130 underdog on the moneyline, while Atlanta is a -154 favorite at home.

Braves vs Marlins Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home versus the Marlins. The Braves are +142 to cover the spread, while the Marlins are -172.

Braves vs Marlins Over/Under

Braves versus Marlins on April 6 has an over/under of 7.5 runs, with the odds on the over -105 and the under set at -115.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Miami Marlins on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Marlins Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in four games this year and have walked away with the win one time (25%) in those games.

Atlanta has been listed as a favorite of -154 or more on two occasions this season and split those games.

The Braves and their opponents have gone over the total this season in three of their nine opportunities.

The Braves have an against the spread mark of 3-6-0 in nine games with a line this season.

The Marlins have won four of the eight games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (50%).

Miami is 1-3 (winning just 25% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +130 or longer.

The Marlins have played in nine games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total five times (5-4-0).

The Marlins have put together a 7-2-0 record ATS this season (covering 77.8% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna leads Atlanta with an OBP of .500 this season while batting .240 with 13 walks and six runs scored. He has a slugging percentage of .400.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, his batting average ranks 101st, his on-base percentage ranks fifth, and he is 95th in slugging.

Matt Olson leads Atlanta with seven hits. He is batting .233 this season and has four extra-base hits. He's also slugging .433 with an on-base percentage of .395.

Among all qualified, he is 106th in batting average, 33rd in on-base percentage and 83rd in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a four-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI.

Ozzie Albies has seven hits this season and has a slash line of .194/.237/.306.

Michael Harris II leads Atlanta with a slugging percentage of .394, fueled by three extra-base hits.

Harris brings a three-game hitting streak into this matchup. In his last five games he is batting .389 with two doubles, a home run, a walk and an RBI.

Marlins Player Leaders

Otto Lopez has racked up a slugging percentage of .432 and has 10 hits, both team-high numbers for the Marlins. He's batting .270 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all qualified hitters in the majors, he is 66th in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage and 84th in slugging percentage.

Xavier Edwards has three doubles and four walks while hitting .250. He's slugging .333 with an on-base percentage of .317.

His batting average ranks 80th among all qualified players, his on-base percentage ranks 101st, and he is 123rd in slugging.

Kyle Stowers has an on-base percentage of .400, a team-high for the Marlins.

Eric Wagaman is batting .217 with a home run and two walks.

Braves vs Marlins Head to Head

4/5/2025: 4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210)

4-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -255, Underdog Moneyline: +210) 4/4/2025: 10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

10-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 9/22/2024: 5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

5-4 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 9/21/2024: 6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

6-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220) 9/20/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -215, Underdog Moneyline: +180) 8/4/2024: 7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-0 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 8/3/2024: 4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200)

4-3 MIA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -245, Underdog Moneyline: +200) 8/2/2024: 5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 8/1/2024: 4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

4-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/24/2024: 4-3 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -270, Underdog Moneyline: +220)

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!