Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 5

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

The Atlanta Braves will take on the Arizona Diamondbacks in MLB action on Friday.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important information regarding this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Game Info

Atlanta Braves (3-2) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (4-3)

Date: Friday, April 5, 2024

Friday, April 5, 2024 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Diamondbacks Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: ATL: (-330) | ARI: (+265)

ATL: (-330) | ARI: (+265) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-152) | ARI: +1.5 (+126)

ATL: -1.5 (-152) | ARI: +1.5 (+126) Total: 9 -- Over: (-110) | Under: (-110)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Spencer Strider (Braves) - 0-0, 3.60 ERA vs Tommy Henry (Diamondbacks) - 0-1, 11.25 ERA

The Braves will look to Spencer Strider against the Diamondbacks and Tommy Henry. Strider helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Strider's team won his only start as a favorite this season. Henry has started just one game with a set spread, which the Diamondbacks failed to cover. The Diamondbacks have not been the underdog on the moneyline when Henry starts this season.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Braves win (71.2%)

Braves vs Diamondbacks Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Braves vs. Diamondbacks reveal Atlanta as the favorite (-330) and Arizona as the underdog (+265) on the road.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Spread

The Braves are 1.5-run home favorites on the runline against the Diamondbacks. The Braves are -152 to cover, and the Diamondbacks are +126.

Braves vs Diamondbacks Over/Under

Braves versus Diamondbacks on April 5 has an over/under of 9 runs, with the odds on the over -110 and the under set at -110.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Arizona Diamondbacks on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Diamondbacks Betting Trends

The Braves were favorites in 145 games last season and came away with the win 93 times (64.1%) in those contests.

Last season Atlanta came away with a win two times in four chances when named as a favorite of at least -330 or shorter on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents hit the over in 89 of their 159 games with a total last season.

The Diamondbacks compiled a 50-47 record in games last season when they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 51.5% of those games).

Arizona did not play as a moneyline underdog of +265 or longer last year.

The Diamondbacks combined with their opponents to hit the over on the total 78 times last season for a 78-92-7 record against the over/under.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. had an OBP of .416 to go with a slugging percentage of .596 last season.

Matt Olson slashed .283/.389/.604 and finished with an OPS of .993.

Ozzie Albies ended his last campaign with 167 hits, an OBP of .336, plus a slugging percentage of .513.

Austin Riley slashed .281/.345/.516 and finished with an OPS of .861.

Diamondbacks Player Leaders

Lourdes Gurriel Jr. has eight hits, a team-best for the Diamondbacks. He's batting .267 and slugging .633 with an on-base percentage of .333.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average places him 83rd, his on-base percentage ranks 89th, and he is 29th in slugging.

Ketel Marte leads his team with a .412 on-base percentage, and has a club-leading .552 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .379.

Including all qualifying hitters, he ranks 21st in batting average, 42nd in on-base percentage and 48th in slugging percentage.

Christian Walker is batting .250 with a double, three home runs and two walks.

Corbin Carroll is hitting .227 with a double and six walks.

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!