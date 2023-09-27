Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Chicago Cubs.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

Atlanta Braves (101-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-75)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia

Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | CHC: (+136)

ATL: (-162) | CHC: (+136) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146)

ATL: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146) Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines (Braves) - 1-0, 4.40 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 8-10, 5.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Darius Vines (1-0) to the mound, while Taillon (8-10) will get the nod for the Cubs. Vines helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Vines' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 11-15-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have a 4-7 record in Taillon's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (52.6%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Braves are +122 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -146.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

The Braves-Cubs game on September 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

The Braves have been victorious in 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

This season Atlanta has been victorious 63 times in 87 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have an against the spread record of 84-68-0 in 152 games with a line this season.

The Cubs have compiled a 28-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has gone 6-8 (42.9%).

The Cubs have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-71-5).

The Cubs have a 70-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.011) this season. He has a .335 batting average, an on-base percentage of .414, and a slugging percentage of .598.

Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.

Acuna has recorded a base hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.

Matt Olson has 167 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.

Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.

Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Ozzie Albies has 158 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.329/.508.

Albies enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.

Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

Cody Bellinger is leading the Cubs with 149 hits. He's batting .309 and slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .359.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 26th and he is ninth in slugging.

Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .351.

He is currently 14th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.

Ian Happ has put up an on-base percentage of .361, a team-high for the Cubs.

Seiya Suzuki is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

9/26/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)

7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128) 8/6/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 8/5/2023: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/4/2023: 8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 6/19/2022: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 6/18/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 6/17/2022: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148) 4/28/2022: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 4/27/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 4/26/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

