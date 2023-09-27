FanDuel Research Sportsbook Fantasy Casino Racing Fanduel TV Free2Play
menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
MLB

Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Data Skrive
Data Skrive
Braves vs Cubs Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

Odds updated as of 3:33 PM

On Wednesday in the MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Chicago Cubs.

We've got you covered, in terms of the most important info about this game before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Braves vs Cubs Game Info

  • Atlanta Braves (101-56) vs. Chicago Cubs (82-75)
  • Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
  • Time: 7:20 PM ET
  • Venue: Truist Park -- Atlanta, Georgia
  • Coverage: BSSO

Braves vs Cubs Odds & Moneyline

  • All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
  • Moneyline: ATL: (-162) | CHC: (+136)
  • Spread: ATL: -1.5 (+122) | CHC: +1.5 (-146)
  • Total: 9 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Cubs Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines (Braves) - 1-0, 4.40 ERA vs Jameson Taillon (Cubs) - 8-10, 5.24 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Braves will send Darius Vines (1-0) to the mound, while Taillon (8-10) will get the nod for the Cubs. Vines helped his team cover the spread in his only opportunity this season as a starter. Vines' team won his only start as a favorite this season. The Cubs are 11-15-0 against the spread when Taillon starts. The Cubs have a 4-7 record in Taillon's 11 starts this season when they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Cubs Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Braves win (52.6%)

Braves vs Cubs Moneyline

  • Atlanta is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Chicago is a +136 underdog on the road.

Braves vs Cubs Spread

  • The Braves are favored by 1.5 runs at home against the Cubs. The Braves are +122 to cover the spread, while the Cubs are -146.

Braves vs Cubs Over/Under

  • The Braves-Cubs game on September 27 has been given an over/under of 9 runs. The over is set at -118 and the under at -104.

Bet on Atlanta Braves vs. Chicago Cubs on FanDuel today!

Braves vs Cubs Betting Trends

  • The Braves have been victorious in 91, or 65.5%, of the 139 contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
  • This season Atlanta has been victorious 63 times in 87 chances when named as a favorite of at least -162 on the moneyline.
  • The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 85 of their 152 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.
  • The Braves have an against the spread record of 84-68-0 in 152 games with a line this season.
  • The Cubs have compiled a 28-35 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 44.4% of those games).
  • In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +136 or longer, Chicago has gone 6-8 (42.9%).
  • The Cubs have played in 150 games with an over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 74 times (74-71-5).
  • The Cubs have a 70-80-0 record against the spread this season.

Braves Player Leaders

  • Ronald Acuna Jr. leads Atlanta OPS (1.011) this season. He has a .335 batting average, an on-base percentage of .414, and a slugging percentage of .598.
  • Among all qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks third, his on-base percentage ranks first, and he is fourth in slugging.
  • Acuna has recorded a base hit in 10 straight games. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .356 with two doubles, a triple, five home runs, a walk and eight RBI.
  • Matt Olson has 167 hits, which ranks first among Atlanta batters this season. He's batting .281 with 83 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .604 with an on-base percentage of .389.
  • Among all qualifying batters, he ranks 22nd in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage and third in slugging percentage.
  • Olson brings a three-game streak with at least one hit into this contest. During his last five outings he is batting .350 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.
  • Ozzie Albies has 158 hits this season and has a slash line of .275/.329/.508.
  • Albies enters this game with two games in a row with at least one hit. During his last five outings he is hitting .391 with four doubles, a home run, a walk and five RBI.
  • Austin Riley has 37 home runs, 98 RBI and a batting average of .282 this season.

Cubs Player Leaders

  • Cody Bellinger is leading the Cubs with 149 hits. He's batting .309 and slugging .533 with an on-base percentage of .359.
  • Including all qualified hitters, he ranks sixth in batting average, while his on-base percentage is 26th and he is ninth in slugging.
  • Nico Hoerner paces his team with a .389 slugging percentage. He has a batting average of .287 with an on-base percentage of .351.
  • He is currently 14th in batting average, 36th in on-base percentage and 111th in slugging percentage among all qualifying hitters.
  • Ian Happ has put up an on-base percentage of .361, a team-high for the Cubs.
  • Seiya Suzuki is hitting .284 with 29 doubles, six triples, 20 home runs and 56 walks.

Braves vs Cubs Head to Head

  • 9/26/2023: 7-6 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -152, Underdog Moneyline: +128)
  • 8/6/2023: 6-4 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)
  • 8/5/2023: 8-6 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)
  • 8/4/2023: 8-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)
  • 6/19/2022: 6-0 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)
  • 6/18/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)
  • 6/17/2022: 1-0 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)
  • 4/28/2022: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)
  • 4/27/2022: 6-3 CHC (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)
  • 4/26/2022: 3-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

Kick off the NFL season with $200 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!