Braves vs Angels Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for August 17

On Saturday in MLB, the Atlanta Braves are playing the Los Angeles Angels.

Braves vs Angels Game Info

Atlanta Braves (64-58) vs. Los Angeles Angels (53-69)

Date: Saturday, August 17, 2024

Saturday, August 17, 2024 Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

9:38 p.m. ET Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim -- Anaheim, California Coverage: MLB Network

Braves vs Angels Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: ATL: (-225) | LAA: (+188)

ATL: (-225) | LAA: (+188) Spread: ATL: -1.5 (-130) | LAA: +1.5 (+108)

ATL: -1.5 (-130) | LAA: +1.5 (+108) Total: 8 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Braves vs Angels Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Sale (Braves) - 13-3, 2.61 ERA vs Griffin Canning (Angels) - 4-10, 5.18 ERA

The Braves will call on Chris Sale (13-3) against the Angels and Griffin Canning (4-10). Sale's team is 14-8-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Sale's team has a record of 13-7 this season when he starts and they are the favorite on the moneyline. The Angels are 13-11-0 ATS in Canning's 24 starts with a set spread. The Angels are 8-12 in Canning's 20 starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Braves vs Angels Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Braves win (64.1%)

Braves vs Angels Moneyline

Atlanta is the favorite, -225 on the moneyline, while Los Angeles is a +188 underdog despite being at home.

Braves vs Angels Spread

The Angels are +1.5 on the run line against the Braves. The Angels are +108 to cover, and the Braves are -130.

Braves vs Angels Over/Under

The over/under for the Braves versus Angels contest on August 17 has been set at 8, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Braves vs Angels Betting Trends

The Braves have been chosen as favorites in 96 games this year and have walked away with the win 52 times (54.2%) in those games.

Atlanta has a record of 12-5 in contests when oddsmakers favor them by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The Braves and their opponents have hit the over in 45 of their 120 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Braves have posted a record of 51-69-0 against the spread this season.

The Angels have won 45 of the 97 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (46.4%).

In games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +188 or longer, Los Angeles has gone 2-2 (50%).

The Angels have played in 122 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-58-8).

The Angels have a 71-51-0 record ATS this season (covering 58.2% of the time).

Braves Player Leaders

Marcell Ozuna has 139 hits and an OBP of .374 to go with a slugging percentage of .580. All three of those stats lead Atlanta hitters this season. He has a .302 batting average, as well.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, his batting average ranks seventh, his on-base percentage ranks 12th, and he is seventh in slugging.

Ozuna will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .333 with a double and two walks.

Austin Riley has 26 doubles, two triples, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He's batting .257 and slugging .464 with an on-base percentage of .322.

His batting average is 60th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 73rd, and his slugging percentage 37th.

Jorge Soler has 94 hits this season and has a slash line of .244/.339/.438.

Matt Olson has 21 home runs, 62 RBI and a batting average of .231 this season.

Angels Player Leaders

Zachary Neto has accumulated a slugging percentage of .458 and has 107 hits, both team-high numbers for the Angels. He's batting .264 and with an on-base percentage of .327.

Including all qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 48th in batting average, 62nd in on-base percentage and 42nd in slugging percentage.

Nolan Schanuel has a .340 on-base percentage to pace his team. He has a batting average of .244 while slugging .367.

Including all qualifying hitters, his batting average places him 89th, his on-base percentage is 34th, and he is 120th in slugging.

Taylor Ward has 22 doubles, 16 home runs and 47 walks while batting .237.

Logan O'Hoppe is hitting .256 with 13 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 24 walks.

Braves vs Angels Head to Head

8/16/2024: 3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

3-2 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/2/2023: 12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

12-5 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 8/1/2023: 5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

5-1 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 7/31/2023: 4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

4-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/24/2022: 9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184)

9-1 LAA (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -220, Underdog Moneyline: +184) 7/23/2022: 7-2 ATL (Favorite: Braves, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

