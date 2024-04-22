Bo Nix's Thoughts on the Denver Broncos Selecting Him in 2024 NFL Draft

With the NFL Draft three days away, there's only one player that's met with all 32 teams in the league, former Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.

Given the high interest in the 24-year-old, there's plenty of speculation about which team will ultimately select him.

During the pre-draft process, Nix has garnered comparisons to Super Bowl Champion quarterback Drew Brees, and with Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton -- who was with Brees for 15 seasons with the New Orleans Saints -- in need of a quarterback for the future, it makes sense why FanDuel Sportsbook lists Denver at the shortest odds to draft Bo Nix (+130).

On Monday's episode of Up & Adams, Nix spoke about the potential fit with Payton and the Broncos.

Here's the clip discussed above:

We think @BoNix10 would be a PERFECT fit with Sean Payton in Denver 👀 #BroncosCountry



"I hear that a lot..."@heykayadams pic.twitter.com/B8pNL7tzwW — Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) April 22, 2024

Nix's draft position over/under is at 32.5 while the Broncos are at +190 odds to take a quarterback with their first pick.

Where do you see the former Oregon quarterback being drafted?

Check out the full episode below:

