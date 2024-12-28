NHL
Blues vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29
Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres.
Get the latest NHL odds ahead of this game on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blues vs Sabres Game Info
- St. Louis Blues (17-16-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (13-19-4)
- Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
- Coverage: ESPN+
Blues vs Sabres Odds
All NHL odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
|Blues (-130)
|Sabres (+108)
|5.5
|Blues (-1.5)
Blues vs Sabres Prediction & Pick
All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (52.4%)
Blues vs Sabres Puck Line
- The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +198.
Blues vs Sabres Over/Under
- Blues versus Sabres, on December 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.
Blues vs Sabres Moneyline
- Buffalo is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite at home.