Blues vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Blues vs Sabres Prediction, Odds, Picks, Best Bets for December 29

Sunday's slate in the NHL includes a matchup between the St. Louis Blues and the Buffalo Sabres.

Blues vs Sabres Game Info

  • St. Louis Blues (17-16-4) vs. Buffalo Sabres (13-19-4)
  • Date: Sunday, December 29, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • Venue: Enterprise Center -- St. Louis, Missouri
  • Coverage: ESPN+

Blues vs Sabres Odds

Favorite
Underdog
Total
Puck Line
Blues (-130)Sabres (+108)5.5Blues (-1.5)

Blues vs Sabres Prediction & Pick

All NHL win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blues win (52.4%)

Blues vs Sabres Puck Line

  • The Sabres are 1.5-goal underdogs against the Blues. The Sabres are -250 to cover the spread, and the Blues are +198.

Blues vs Sabres Over/Under

  • Blues versus Sabres, on December 29, has an over/under of 5.5, with the over being -124 and the under +102.

Blues vs Sabres Moneyline

  • Buffalo is the underdog, +108 on the moneyline, while St. Louis is a -130 favorite at home.

