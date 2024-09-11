New Casino Games Spotlight: Blue Wizard

The Blue Wizard online casino real money game is an enchanting slot from Quickspin. Take a magical escapade in this online real money slot game, where a wave of the wand can change your luck.

The real money slot has a standard RTP of 96.5%. The game is entertaining for all skill levels with a 0.20-100 bet range. The maximum reward on the Blue Wizard real money slot is 2,880x your bet.

The game capitalizes on the appeal of possible riches with breathtaking visuals, enthralling sound effects, and diverse features. Among Blue Wizard's many features are Wilds, Fire Blaze Respin Feature, and Fire Blaze Prizes. Continue reading to learn how to play this out-of-the-ordinary slot at FanDuel Casino.

How to Play Blue Wizard

The Blue Wizard slot’s intuitive interface makes playing a breeze. The developer provides all the necessary information in a clear and uncluttered manner. Blue Wizard slot plays on the standard 5x3 reels and 30 lines. Upon loading the slot, the control panel appears floating below the grid. The four jackpot rewards are shown above the reels.

After you launch the game, tap the "i" icon, which will reveal the paytable and features. Next, choose your bet using the plus and minus buttons. You may select a coin value between 0.20 and 100. Blue Wizard stake level accommodates low- and high-stakes players.

After setting your stake, press the start button to begin spinning the reels. You can either manually or automatically spin the reels. Also, you can click "Auto-play" to play the game continually until you activate a feature. Press the "double-play" button to play the game at double speed. 3+ matching symbols on an active payline will result in a payout.

The reels feature the royal symbols A, K, Q, and J. Other symbols include owls, cauldrons, spellbooks, magic rings, and 10 royals. Five owl symbols on an active payline will award 6x the wager, making them the highest-paying symbol.

Next, there are the special symbols, among which is the Crystal Ball Bonus. Also, the Wild symbol is the Blue Wizard. To improve your chances of winning, it substitutes symbols except the Crystal Ball and scatter.

Blue Wizard Slot Visuals and Sounds

This slot effortlessly weaves together the mystical and the fantastical, captivating players with its spellbinding allure, yet the design of Blue Wizard is strikingly simple, catching your attention effortlessly.

The setting is a beautiful, verdant location outside of the mansion of a fictitious magician. A tree is set by the right side of the reel with the inscription,“ Wizard House.” The simplicity and visual appeal of basic slot machines make them the top choice for many. The soundtrack has a nostalgic yet futuristic quality that truly accentuates the uniqueness, while a bell rings with a rhythmic cadence, reminiscent of the final moments of a boxing round.

Special Features of Blue Wizard

When playing Blue Wizard at an online casino for real money, you’ll encounter diverse features. This spans from the wild to scatter and Fire Blaze Respin Feature. Below is an overview of the Blue Wizard features:

Wild

Except for the Scatter and Crystal Ball, the wild replaces all symbols. The multiplier Wild symbol on reel 3 occurs during Free Games. A 2, 4, 8, or 16 multiplier is conceivable. Wilds only land on reels 2, 3, 4, and 5.

Scatter

When 3+ Scatter symbols appear anywhere on the reels, the Free Games Feature begins. The Scatter cannot be replaced by the Wild.

Crystal Ball

The Crystal Ball is the bonus symbol. The symbol can appear on any reel. It can represent 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 10, 15, or 50 prize values depending on the stake. The Crystal Ball symbol on the middle reel may give 5, 10, 15, or 50x during free games.

Fire Blaze Prizes

The Grand prize is won when 15 Crystal Ball symbols appear anywhere on the reels. In the Fire Blaze Respin Feature, you can earn MAJOR, MINOR, or MINI prizes.

Fire Blaze Respin Feature

With a minimum of 6 crystal ball symbols visible, this feature can be activated. You can see a star symbol or a monetary amount ranging from 1x to 50x the stake on each crystal ball. Stars represent the Mini, Minor, and Major jackpots. They pay 20x, 100x, and 500x your stake, respectively.

Three respins are granted at the beginning of the feature, which resets itself when fresh crystal ball symbols land and lock into place. The triggering crystal balls remain in their original positions throughout the feature. When all slots have been filled, or there are no more respins, the feature will terminate. In the case of the latter, the grand reward of 2,000x the wager is given out.

Is Blue Wizard a Good Online Slot Game?

Magical and enthralling, Blue Wizard is an online slot that is sure to bring you fun-filled rewards. Players may enjoy regular moderate winnings because of its volatility level and exceptional 96.50% RTP. Impressive visuals, exciting music, and generous rewards characterize the Blue Wizard slot machine.

What really gets under your skin is the chance to unlock the prizes underneath the Fire Blaze Respin Feature. The Fire Blaze Respin feature is activated by 6 to 15 Crystal Ball symbols. This grants access to four fixed jackpots, including the Grand Jackpot.

Expert gamblers seeking games with a high degree of volatility will enjoy this slot. Still, even risk-averse gamblers may have fun with it by playing with smaller bets. This is given the slot’s wide betting range. Blue Wizard is a terrific online slot that offers exciting gameplay and substantial prizes if you're seeking such a game. Play Blue Wizard at Fanduel Casino to unlock a myriad of mystical rewards.

