Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for September 27

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (87-70) vs. New York Yankees (80-77)

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Wednesday, September 27, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-118) | NYY: (-100)

TOR: (-118) | NYY: (-100) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-215) | NYY: -1.5 (+176)

TOR: +1.5 (-215) | NYY: -1.5 (+176) Total: 7 -- Over: (-118) | Under: (-104)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: José Berríos (Blue Jays) - 11-11, 3.58 ERA vs Gerrit Cole (Yankees) - 14-4, 2.75 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Jose Berrios (11-11) to the mound, while Cole (14-4) will answer the bell for the Yankees. Berrios' team is 14-17-0 against the spread in his starts this season. When Berrios starts a game and his team is the favorite on the moneyline, they have a record of 12-11. The Yankees are 18-13-0 ATS in Cole's 31 starts with a set spread. The Yankees have been the underdog on the moneyline in three of Cole's starts this season, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Yankees win (52.4%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

New York is the underdog, -100 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -118 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +176 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -215 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

The over/under for the Blue Jays versus Yankees game on September 27 has been set at 7, with -118 odds on the over and -104 odds on the under.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 112 games this year and have walked away with the win 61 times (54.5%) in those games.

This season Toronto has been victorious 57 times in 104 chances when named as a favorite of at least -118 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays' games have gone over the total in 67 of their 156 opportunities.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 72-84-0 in 156 games with a line this season.

The Yankees have compiled a 28-34 record in games they were listed as the moneyline underdog (winning 45.2% of those games).

New York is 22-27 (winning 44.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of -100 or longer.

The Yankees have played in 155 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 70 times (70-79-6).

The Yankees have a 78-77-0 record ATS this season (covering 50.3% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.345) this season, fueled by 155 hits. He has a .265 batting average and a slugging percentage of .445.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 59th in batting average, 43rd in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.

George Springer is hitting .255 with 23 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 59 walks. He's slugging .403 with an on-base percentage of .326.

Among qualified batters, his batting average ranks him 86th, his on-base percentage 75th, and his slugging percentage 101st.

Bo Bichette leads Toronto in slugging percentage (.469) and total hits (166) this season.

Bichette has picked up a hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .273 with a home run, a walk and two RBI.

Whit Merrifield has 11 home runs, 67 RBI and a batting average of .278 this season.

Yankees Player Leaders

Gleyber Torres has racked up 158 hits with a .346 on-base percentage and a .457 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Yankees. He's batting .272.

He ranks 41st in batting average, 41st in on-base percentage and 56th in slugging percentage among all qualifying batters in MLB.

Torres hopes to build on a three-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with a double and two walks.

Aaron Judge has 15 doubles, 35 home runs and 83 walks while batting .266. He's slugging .605 with an on-base percentage of .402.

Anthony Volpe is batting .207 with 22 doubles, four triples, 21 home runs and 52 walks.

DJ LeMahieu is hitting .243 with 22 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs and 57 walks.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/21/2022: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 9/28/2022: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 5/18/2023: 4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 5/17/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 5/16/2023: 6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

6-3 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/15/2023: 7-4 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

