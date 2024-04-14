Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 15

Odds updated as of 3:26 PM

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are up against the New York Yankees.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (8-8) vs. New York Yankees (12-4)

Date: Monday, April 15, 2024

Monday, April 15, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: YES

Blue Jays vs Yankees Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-112) | NYY: (-104)

TOR: (-112) | NYY: (-104) Spread: TOR: +1.5 (-178) | NYY: -1.5 (+146)

TOR: +1.5 (-178) | NYY: -1.5 (+146) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-120) | Under: (-102)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 1-2, 5.06 ERA vs Luis Gil (Yankees) - 0-0, 3.00 ERA

The probable starters are Chris Bassitt (1-2) for the Blue Jays and Luis Gil for the Yankees. When Bassitt starts, his team is 1-2-0 against the spread this season. This will be Bassitt's first game as the moneyline favorite this season. Gil has started two games with set spreads, and the Yankees covered in both opportunities. The Yankees have yet to be named a moneyline underdog when Gil starts this season.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (54.7%)

Blue Jays vs Yankees Moneyline

The moneyline numbers for Blue Jays vs. Yankees reveal Toronto as the favorite (-112) and New York as the underdog (-104) on the road.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Spread

The Yankees are 1.5-run favorites against the spread for this matchup with the Blue Jays. The Yankees are +146 to cover, while the Blue Jays are -178 to cover as a 1.5-run underdog on the runline.

A total of 8.5 runs has been set for the Blue Jays-Yankees game on April 15, with the over available at -120 and the under at -102.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with four wins in the six contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

This year Toronto has won four of six games when listed as at least -112 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 16 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 8-8-0 against the spread in their 16 games with a line set by sportsbooks this season.

The Yankees have won five of the six games they were the moneyline underdog this season (83.3%).

New York has won all four games it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of -104 or longer.

The Yankees have combined with opponents to hit the over on the total five times this season for a 5-10-1 record against the over/under.

The Yankees have collected an 8-8-0 record against the spread this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto with 17 hits and an OBP of .481, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .614. He's batting .386.

Among qualified batters in the majors, his batting average ranks first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 14th in slugging.

Turner has recorded at least one hit in six games in a row. During his last 10 games he is hitting .433 with five doubles, seven walks and four RBI.

George Springer is batting .222 with two doubles, two home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .349 with an on-base percentage of .319.

He ranks 125th in batting average, 106th in on-base percentage and 124th in slugging among qualifying hitters.

Springer takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is batting .333 with a walk and two RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .194 with a .371 slugging percentage and six RBI this year.

Guerrero has picked up a hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is hitting .143 with a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Bo Bichette has been key for Toronto with 12 hits, an OBP of .279 plus a slugging percentage of .339.

Yankees Player Leaders

Juan Soto has a slugging percentage of .541, a team-high for the Yankees. He's batting .344 with an on-base percentage of .468.

Including all the qualified hitters in the big leagues, he is 14th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage and 29th in slugging percentage.

Anthony Volpe's 21 hits, .477 OBP and .564 slugging percentage all pace his team. He has a batting average of .382.

Including all qualifying players, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage and 25th in slugging percentage.

Aaron Judge is hitting .207 with five doubles, three home runs and 16 walks.

Alex Verdugo has three doubles, two home runs and 10 walks while batting .218.

Blue Jays vs Yankees Head to Head

4/7/2024: 8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144)

8-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -172, Underdog Moneyline: +144) 4/6/2024: 9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

9-8 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 4/5/2024: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -158, Underdog Moneyline: +134) 9/28/2023: 6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158)

6-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -188, Underdog Moneyline: +158) 9/27/2023: 6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108)

6-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -126, Underdog Moneyline: +108) 9/26/2023: 2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

2-0 NYY (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 9/21/2023: 5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-3 NYY (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 9/20/2023: 6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

6-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 9/19/2023: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 6/19/2022: 10-9 TOR (Favorite: Yankees, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

