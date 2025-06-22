Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for June 22

Odds updated as of 9:11 p.m.

In MLB action on Sunday, the Toronto Blue Jays play the Chicago White Sox.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (41-35) vs. Chicago White Sox (24-53)

Date: Sunday, June 22, 2025

Sunday, June 22, 2025 Time: 1:37 p.m. ET

1:37 p.m. ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET and CHSN

Blue Jays vs White Sox Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-215) | CHW: (+180)

TOR: (-215) | CHW: (+180) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115)

TOR: -1.5 (-104) | CHW: +1.5 (-115) Total: 9 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs White Sox Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Chris Bassitt (Blue Jays) - 7-3, 3.75 ERA vs Adrian Houser (White Sox) - 2-2, 2.15 ERA

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Blue Jays will send Chris Bassitt (7-3) to the mound, while Adrian Houser (2-2) will answer the bell for the White Sox. Bassitt's team is 12-2-0 against the spread in his starts this season. Bassitt's team has won 85.7% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (6-1). The White Sox have a 3-1-0 ATS record in Houser's four starts that had a set spread. The White Sox are 1-3 in Houser's four starts this season that they were the moneyline underdog.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (68.5%)

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-White Sox, Toronto is the favorite at -215, and Chicago is +180 playing on the road.

The White Sox are at the Blue Jays, and are +1.5 on the runline. The White Sox are -104 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are -115.

The over/under for Blue Jays-White Sox on June 22 is 9. The over is -115, and the under is -105.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 28 games this year and have walked away with the win 17 times (60.7%) in those games.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -215 or more just one time this year and came away with a win in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 40 of their 75 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 45-30-0 against the spread in their 75 games that had a posted line this season.

The White Sox have won 30.1% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (22-51).

Chicago has a record of 5-25 when it has played as a moneyline underdog with odds of +180 or longer (16.7%).

The White Sox have played in 74 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 34 times (34-36-4).

The White Sox have put together a 41-33-0 record ATS this season (covering 55.4% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads Toronto in OBP (.382) this season, fueled by 79 hits. He has a .281 batting average and a slugging percentage of .445.

Among qualifying batters in the majors, he is 35th in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage, and 60th in slugging.

Bo Bichette has hit 11 homers this season while driving in 46 runs. He's batting .277 this season and slugging .445 with an on-base percentage of .320.

Among qualifying hitters, his batting average ranks him 42nd, his on-base percentage 96th, and his slugging percentage 60th.

Bichette has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is batting .409 with two doubles, three home runs, a walk and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 57 hits. He is batting .246 this season and 26 of his hits have gone for extra bases.

Springer brings a two-game hitting streak into this game. During his last five outings he is hitting .211 with a walk and an RBI.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 71 hits, an OBP of .352 plus a slugging percentage of .439.

Kirk has hit safely in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .200 with two home runs, a walk and three RBIs.

White Sox Player Leaders

Miguel Vargas has totaled 65 hits with a .320 on-base percentage and a .434 slugging percentage, all club-highs for the White Sox. He's batting .239.

He ranks 120th in batting average, 96th in on-base percentage and 75th in slugging percentage among all qualified hitters in the majors.

Andrew Benintendi is hitting .244 with nine doubles, two triples, eight home runs and 15 walks. He's slugging .450 with an on-base percentage of .305.

Chase Meidroth is batting .268 with five doubles, two home runs and 25 walks.

Luis Robert is hitting .188 with eight doubles, seven home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs White Sox Head to Head

6/21/2025: 7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 6/20/2025: 7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168)

7-1 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -200, Underdog Moneyline: +168) 5/29/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/27/2024: 5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166)

5-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -198, Underdog Moneyline: +166) 5/22/2024: 9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205)

9-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -250, Underdog Moneyline: +205) 5/21/2024: 5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164)

5-0 CHW (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7, Favorite Moneyline: -196, Underdog Moneyline: +164) 5/20/2024: 9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172)

9-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -205, Underdog Moneyline: +172) 7/6/2023: 5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

5-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 7/6/2023: 6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

6-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 7/4/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

