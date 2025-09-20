Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 20

Odds updated as of 1:12 a.m.

Saturday's slate in the MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (89-65) vs. Kansas City Royals (77-77)

Date: Saturday, September 20, 2025

Time: 7:10 p.m. ET

7:10 p.m. ET Venue: Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri

Kauffman Stadium -- Kansas City, Missouri Coverage: FDSKC and SNET

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-144) | KC: (+122)

TOR: (-144) | KC: (+122) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140)

TOR: -1.5 (+116) | KC: +1.5 (-140) Total: 8 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 3-1, 3.72 ERA vs Noah Cameron (Royals) - 8-7, 2.98 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Shane Bieber (3-1) versus the Royals and Noah Cameron (8-7). When Bieber starts, his team is 3-2-0 against the spread this season. Bieber's team has won 80% of his starts when they are favored on the moneyline (4-1). The Royals are 12-9-0 against the spread when Cameron starts. The Royals have been the moneyline underdog in 12 of Cameron's starts this season, and they went 4-8 in those games.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (56.1%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Looking at the moneyline for Blue Jays-Royals, Toronto is the favorite at -144, and Kansas City is +122 playing at home.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are at the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +116 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -140.

A combined run total of 8 has been set for Blue Jays-Royals on Sept. 20, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been favorites in 76 games this season and have come away with the win 44 times (57.9%) in those contests.

This season Toronto has been victorious 29 times in 39 chances when named as a favorite of at least -144 on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 83 of their 153 games with a total set by oddsmakers this season.

The Blue Jays are 87-66-0 against the spread in their 153 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 40 of the 89 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (44.9%).

Kansas City is 14-15 (winning 48.3% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +122 or longer.

The Royals have had an over/under set by oddsmakers 152 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 66 of those games (66-84-2).

The Royals have a 74-78-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.7% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is hitting .298 with 33 doubles, 23 home runs and 80 walks. He has an on-base percentage of .389 and a slugging percentage of .481.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks ninth, his on-base percentage ranks sixth, and he is 29th in slugging.

George Springer has 142 hits and an OBP of .394, both of which lead the Blue Jays this season. He's batting .304 and slugging .550.

Among all qualified hitters, he is fifth in batting average, fourth in on-base percentage and fifth in slugging percentage.

Ernie Clement has 144 hits this season and has a slash line of .279/.314/.402.

Alejandro Kirk is batting .287 with a .353 OBP and 69 RBI for Toronto this season.

Royals Player Leaders

Bobby Witt Jr. has a slugging percentage of .497 and has 171 hits, both team-high numbers for the Royals. He's batting .292 and with an on-base percentage of .351.

Including all the qualified hitters in the majors, he is 12th in batting average, 35th in on-base percentage and 16th in slugging percentage.

Maikel Garcia leads his team with a .352 OBP. He has a batting average of .285 while slugging .452.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average puts him 19th, his on-base percentage ranks 34th, and he is 57th in slugging.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .270 with 30 doubles, a triple, 30 home runs and 45 walks.

Salvador Perez is hitting .240 with 34 doubles, 30 home runs and 25 walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

9/19/2025: 20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

20-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/3/2025: 7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

7-4 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/2/2025: 4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

4-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 8/1/2025: 9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

9-3 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 5/1/2024: 6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120)

6-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -142, Underdog Moneyline: +120) 4/30/2024: 4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

4-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 4/29/2024: 6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138)

6-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -164, Underdog Moneyline: +138) 4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

