Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 29

On Monday in MLB, the Toronto Blue Jays are playing the Kansas City Royals.

Blue Jays vs Royals Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (14-15) vs. Kansas City Royals (17-12)

Date: Monday, April 29, 2024

Monday, April 29, 2024 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SN1

Blue Jays vs Royals Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-162) | KC: (+136)

TOR: (-162) | KC: (+136) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154)

TOR: -1.5 (+128) | KC: +1.5 (-154) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Royals Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-1, 3.86 ERA vs Jonathan Bowlan (Royals) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Yariel Rodriguez (0-1) versus the Royals and Jonathan Bowlan. When Rodriguez starts, his team is 2-1-0 against the spread this season. Rodriguez's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. Bowlan's team was never the underdog on the moneyline a season ago in games he pitched.

Blue Jays vs Royals Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (62.8%)

Blue Jays vs Royals Moneyline

Toronto is a -162 favorite on the moneyline, while Kansas City is a +136 underdog on the road.

Blue Jays vs Royals Spread

The Blue Jays are hosting the Royals and are favored by 1.5 runs on the spread. The Blue Jays are +128 to cover the runline, with the Royals being -154.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Royals on April 29, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Blue Jays vs Royals Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have come away with nine wins in the 15 contests they have been listed as the favorites in this season.

Toronto has a record of 2-1 in contests when sportsbooks favor them by -162 or more on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in 11 of their 29 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 14-15-0 against the spread in their 29 games that had a posted line this season.

The Royals have won 11 of the 19 games they were listed as the moneyline underdog this season (57.9%).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline underdog of +136 or longer in just two games this season, which it lost both.

The Royals have played in 27 games with an over/under set, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 10 times (10-17-0).

The Royals have covered 59.3% of their games this season, going 16-11-0 ATS.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Daulton Varsho leads Toronto with 20 hits, batting .233 this season with 11 extra-base hits. He has an on-base percentage of .320 and a slugging percentage of .500.

Among qualified hitters in the majors, he ranks 113th in batting average, 94th in on-base percentage, and 31st in slugging.

Justin Turner has a slash line of .306/.390/.471 this season and a team-best OPS of .861.

Among qualifiers, he is 23rd in batting average, 21st in on-base percentage and 39th in slugging percentage.

George Springer is batting .219 with a .343 slugging percentage and five RBI this year.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has three home runs, 10 RBI and a batting average of .218 this season.

Guerrero takes a two-game hitting streak into this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .222 with a double, a walk and an RBI.

Royals Player Leaders

Salvador Perez has 35 hits with a .398 on-base percentage, leading the Royals in both statistics. He's batting .340 and slugging .592.

Including all qualifying hitters in the big leagues, he is sixth in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and eighth in slugging percentage.

Bobby Witt Jr.'s .547 slugging percentage paces his team. He has a batting average of .308 with an on-base percentage of .349.

Including all qualified hitters, his batting average places him 21st, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 16th in slugging.

Maikel Garcia has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and nine walks while hitting .223.

Vinnie Pasquantino is hitting .217 with five doubles, four home runs and 16 walks.

Blue Jays vs Royals Head to Head

4/25/2024: 2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106)

2-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -110, Underdog Moneyline: -106) 4/24/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -132, Underdog Moneyline: +112) 4/23/2024: 3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104)

3-2 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -122, Underdog Moneyline: +104) 4/22/2024: 5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

5-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 7/15/2022: 8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280)

8-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -350, Underdog Moneyline: +280) 7/14/2022: 3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320)

3-1 KC (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -405, Underdog Moneyline: +320) 9/10/2023: 5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150)

5-2 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -178, Underdog Moneyline: +150) 4/6/2023: 6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

6-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 4/5/2023: 3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

3-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 4/4/2023: 4-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -176, Underdog Moneyline: +148)

