Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13
Odds updated as of 11:26 AM
The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies.
We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info
- Toronto Blue Jays (6-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-10)
- Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024
- Time: 3:07 PM ET
- Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario
- Coverage: SNET
Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline
- All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.
- Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | COL: (+154)
- Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers
Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-2, 2.38 ERA
The Blue Jays will call on Yariel Rodriguez against the Rockies and Dakota Hudson (0-2). Rodriguez did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Hudson has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Hudson starts this season -- they lost both.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick
All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.
Prediction: Blue Jays win (65.2%)
Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline
- Colorado is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -184 favorite at home.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread
- The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Toronto is +114 to cover the runline.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Over/Under
- A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on April 13, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.
Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!
Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends
- The Blue Jays have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.
- Toronto has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.
- The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 14 opportunities.
- The Blue Jays are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.
- The Rockies have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-10).
- Colorado is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.
- In the 14 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).
- The Rockies have put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).
Blue Jays Player Leaders
- Justin Turner leads Toronto with 14 hits and an OBP of .460, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .575. He's batting .350.
- He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.
- Turner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.
- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .185 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .313.
- Among qualified hitters, he is 166th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.
- George Springer has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.
- Bo Bichette has been key for Toronto with 10 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .354.
- Bichette has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.
Rockies Player Leaders
- Ryan McMahon has totaled 22 hits with a .484 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .415.
- Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 15th in slugging.
- Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .340. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .390.
- Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.
- Charlie Blackmon is hitting .326 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.
- Brenton Doyle is batting .314 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.
Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head
- 4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)
- 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)
- 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)
- 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)
Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!