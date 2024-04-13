Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for April 13

Odds updated as of 11:26 AM

The Saturday slate in MLB includes a matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Colorado Rockies.

We've got you covered, in terms of the vital info about this matchup before you take a look at the MLB odds and spreads on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (6-8) vs. Colorado Rockies (4-10)

Date: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Saturday, April 13, 2024 Time: 3:07 PM ET

3:07 PM ET Venue: Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario

Rogers Centre -- Toronto, Ontario Coverage: SNET

Blue Jays vs Rockies Odds & Moneyline

All MLB odds, betting lines and prop bets are available on FanDuel Sportsbook.

Moneyline: TOR: (-184) | COL: (+154)

TOR: (-184) | COL: (+154) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137)

TOR: -1.5 (+114) | COL: +1.5 (-137) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Yariel Rodriguez (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 0.00 ERA vs Dakota Hudson (Rockies) - 0-2, 2.38 ERA

The Blue Jays will call on Yariel Rodriguez against the Rockies and Dakota Hudson (0-2). Rodriguez did not appear in a game when his team was the moneyline favorite last season. Hudson has started two games with set spreads, and the Rockies went 1-1-0. The Rockies were the moneyline underdog for two Hudson starts this season -- they lost both.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Prediction & Pick

All MLB win probability predictions and picks are according to numberFire.

Prediction: Blue Jays win (65.2%)

Blue Jays vs Rockies Moneyline

Colorado is the underdog, +154 on the moneyline, while Toronto is a -184 favorite at home.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Spread

The Rockies are +1.5 on the spread (-137 to cover), and Toronto is +114 to cover the runline.

A combined run total of 8.5 has been set for Blue Jays-Rockies on April 13, with the over at -122 and the under at -100.

Bet on Toronto Blue Jays vs. Colorado Rockies on FanDuel today!

Blue Jays vs Rockies Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been victorious in two of the four contests they have been chosen as favorites in this season.

Toronto has played as a favorite of -184 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have gone over the total this season in seven of their 14 opportunities.

The Blue Jays are 6-8-0 against the spread in their 14 games that had a posted line this season.

The Rockies have won 28.6% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (4-10).

Colorado is 1-5 (winning just 16.7% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +154 or longer.

In the 14 games oddsmakers have set an over/under for the Rockies, they have combined with opponents to go over the total nine times (9-5-0).

The Rockies have put together a 7-7-0 record against the spread this season (covering 50% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Justin Turner leads Toronto with 14 hits and an OBP of .460, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .575. He's batting .350.

He ranks 12th in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB.

Turner hopes to build on a five-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .467 with two doubles, four walks and an RBI.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is batting .185 with two doubles, three home runs and nine walks. He's slugging .389 with an on-base percentage of .313.

Among qualified hitters, he is 166th in batting average, 111th in on-base percentage and 107th in slugging percentage.

George Springer has collected 10 base hits, an OBP of .297 and a slugging percentage of .327 this season.

Bo Bichette has been key for Toronto with 10 hits, an OBP of .283 plus a slugging percentage of .354.

Bichette has hit safely in six games in a row. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .200 with three doubles, a home run, three walks and three RBI.

Rockies Player Leaders

Ryan McMahon has totaled 22 hits with a .484 on-base percentage and a .623 slugging percentage, all club-bests for the Rockies. He's batting .415.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the majors, his batting average puts him first, his on-base percentage ranks second, and he is 15th in slugging.

Ezequiel Tovar has four doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .340. He's slugging .585 with an on-base percentage of .390.

Including all qualifying hitters, he is 19th in batting average, 38th in on-base percentage and 20th in slugging percentage.

Charlie Blackmon is hitting .326 with three doubles, two triples, a home run and five walks.

Brenton Doyle is batting .314 with five doubles, two home runs and three walks.

Blue Jays vs Rockies Head to Head

4/12/2024: 12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190)

12-4 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -230, Underdog Moneyline: +190) 9/1/2023: 13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162)

13-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 12, Favorite Moneyline: -194, Underdog Moneyline: +162) 9/3/2023: 7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

7-5 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 9/2/2023: 8-7 COL (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 11.5, Favorite Moneyline: -210, Underdog Moneyline: +176)

Join FanDuel Sportsbook today with $150 in Bonus Bets - win or lose - when you place your first $5 bet!