Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for Sept. 3

In MLB action on Wednesday, the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Cincinnati Reds.

Blue Jays vs Reds Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (80-59) vs. Cincinnati Reds (70-69)

Date: Wednesday, September 3, 2025

Wednesday, September 3, 2025 Time: 6:40 p.m. ET

6:40 p.m. ET Venue: Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Great American Ball Park -- Cincinnati, Ohio Coverage: FDSOH and SNET

Blue Jays vs Reds Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-158) | CIN: (+134)

TOR: (-158) | CIN: (+134) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128)

TOR: -1.5 (+106) | CIN: +1.5 (-128) Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-122) | Under: (-100)

Blue Jays vs Reds Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Shane Bieber (Blue Jays) - 1-1, 2.38 ERA vs Zack Littell (Reds) - 9-8, 3.63 ERA

The probable starters are Shane Bieber (1-1) for the Blue Jays and Zack Littell (9-8) for the Reds. Bieber has a record of 1-1-0 ATS in two starts with a spread this season. Bieber's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Reds have a 13-14-0 record against the spread in Littell's starts. The Reds have an 8-8 record in Littell's 16 starts this season when they were the underdog on the moneyline.

Blue Jays vs Reds Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (52%)

Blue Jays vs Reds Moneyline

Toronto is a -158 favorite on the moneyline, while Cincinnati is a +134 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Reds Spread

The Reds are at +1.5 on the runline against the Blue Jays. The Reds are -128 to cover the spread, and the Blue Jays are +106.

Blue Jays versus Reds on Sept. 3 has an over/under of 8.5 runs, with the odds on the over -122 and the under set at -100.

Blue Jays vs Reds Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have won in 37, or 56.9%, of the 65 contests they have been named as odds-on favorites in this year.

Toronto has a record of 20-6 when favored by -158 or more this year.

Contests with the Blue Jays have gone over the total set by oddsmakers in 78 of 138 chances this season.

The Blue Jays have an against the spread mark of 81-57-0 in 138 games with a line this season.

The Reds have won 35 of the 73 games they were the moneyline underdog this season (47.9%).

Cincinnati is 10-12 (winning 45.5% of its games) when playing as a moneyline underdog of +134 or longer.

The Reds have played in 132 games with a set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 53 times (53-73-6).

The Reds have collected a 68-64-0 record ATS this season.

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 30 doubles, 21 home runs and 74 walks while hitting .291. He has an on-base percentage of .387 and a slugging percentage of .478.

Among all qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 14th in batting average, seventh in on-base percentage, and 36th in slugging.

Guerrero will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .263 with two walks and three RBIs.

Bo Bichette has hit 18 homers this season while driving in 91 runs. He's batting .310 this season and slugging .482 with an on-base percentage of .354.

His batting average is third among qualified players, his on-base percentage 35th, and his slugging percentage 34th.

Bichette brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is batting .400 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBIs.

George Springer leads Toronto with 124 hits and an OBP of .396 this season.

Springer enters this game with three games in a row with at least one hit. In his last five games he is batting .353 with a double, two home runs, three walks and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has 11 home runs, 64 RBI and a batting average of .297 this season.

Kirk heads into this matchup on a two-game hitting streak. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with two doubles, two walks and four RBIs.

Reds Player Leaders

Elly De La Cruz has a team-best slugging percentage (.453) and paces the Reds in hits (148). He's batting .272 and with an on-base percentage of .341.

Including all the qualifying hitters in the big leagues, his batting average is 39th, his on-base percentage is 53rd, and he is 59th in slugging.

De La Cruz enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .244 with three doubles, two triples, a walk and an RBI.

TJ Friedl paces his team with a .368 OBP. He has a batting average of .269 while slugging .382.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks 46th in batting average, 16th in on-base percentage and 129th in slugging percentage.

Spencer Steer has 19 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs and 42 walks while hitting .235.

Austin Hays is hitting .263 with 15 doubles, five triples, 13 home runs and 27 walks.

Blue Jays vs Reds Head to Head

9/2/2025: 12-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

12-9 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 9/1/2025: 5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102)

5-4 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -120, Underdog Moneyline: +102) 8/21/2024: 11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104)

11-7 CIN (Favorite: Reds, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -112, Underdog Moneyline: -104) 8/20/2024: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -124, Underdog Moneyline: +106) 8/19/2024: 6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

6-3 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 8/20/2023: 10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100)

10-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -118, Underdog Moneyline: -100) 8/19/2023: 4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

4-3 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9.5, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 8/18/2023: 1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122)

1-0 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 10, Favorite Moneyline: -144, Underdog Moneyline: +122) 5/22/2022: 3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

3-2 CIN (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/21/2022: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

