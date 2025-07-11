Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction, Odds, Moneyline, Spread & Over/Under for July 11

Odds updated as of 4:13 a.m.

MLB action on Friday includes the Toronto Blue Jays facing the Athletics.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Game Info

Toronto Blue Jays (54-39) vs. Athletics (39-56)

Date: Friday, July 11, 2025

Friday, July 11, 2025 Time: 10:05 p.m. ET

10:05 p.m. ET Venue: Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California

Sutter Health Park -- West Sacramento, California Coverage: NBCS-CA and SNET

Blue Jays vs Athletics Odds & Moneyline

Moneyline: TOR: (-146) | OAK: (+124)

TOR: (-146) | OAK: (+124) Spread: TOR: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122)

TOR: -1.5 (+102) | OAK: +1.5 (-122) Total: 10.5 -- Over: (-115) | Under: (-105)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Probable Starting Pitchers

Probable Pitchers: Max Scherzer (Blue Jays) - 0-0, 4.76 ERA vs Luis Severino (Athletics) - 2-10, 5.30 ERA

The probable starters are Max Scherzer for the Blue Jays and Luis Severino (2-10) for the Athletics. Scherzer and his team have a record of 2-2-0 against the spread when he starts. Scherzer's team is 1-1 this season when he starts and they're favored on the moneyline. The Athletics have a 6-12-0 record against the spread in Severino's starts. The Athletics have been the moneyline underdog in 16 of Severino's starts this season, and they went 4-12 in those matchups.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Prediction & Pick

Prediction: Blue Jays win (50.8%)

Blue Jays vs Athletics Moneyline

The Blue Jays vs Athletics moneyline has the Blue Jays as a -146 favorite, while the Athletics are a +124 underdog at home.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Spread

The Blue Jays are 1.5-run favorites on the runline against the Athletics. The Blue Jays are +102 to cover, while the Athletics are -122 to cover.

The Blue Jays-Athletics game on July 11 has been given an over/under of 10.5 runs. The over is set at -115 and the under at -105.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Betting Trends

The Blue Jays have been chosen as favorites in 37 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (62.2%) in those games.

This year, the Blue Jays have won 15 of 20 games when listed as at least -146 or better on the moneyline.

The Blue Jays and their opponents have hit the over in 49 of their 92 games with a total this season.

In 92 games with a line this season, the Blue Jays have a mark of 56-36-0 against the spread.

The Athletics have won 37.5% of the games this season they were the moneyline underdog (27-45).

When playing as a moneyline underdog with odds of +124 or longer, the Athletics have gone 14-30 (31.8%).

The Athletics have played in 94 games with a set over/under, and have combined with their opponents to go over the total 48 times (48-41-5).

The Athletics have a 46-48-0 record ATS this season (covering 48.9% of the time).

Blue Jays Player Leaders

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 94 hits this season and a team-best OBP of .382. He has a .276 batting average and a slugging percentage of .438.

Among qualifying batters, he is 48th in batting average, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is 72nd in slugging.

George Springer leads Toronto with 81 hits. He is batting .280 this season and has 33 extra-base hits. He's also slugging .509 with an on-base percentage of .375.

His batting average is 37th among qualified players, his on-base percentage 19th, and his slugging percentage 18th.

Bo Bichette has an OPS of .759, fueled by an OBP of .322 and a team-best slugging percentage of .437 this season.

Bichette enters this matchup with six games in a row with at least one hit. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .342 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and four RBIs.

Alejandro Kirk has been key for Toronto with 85 hits, an OBP of .362 plus a slugging percentage of .414.

Kirk enters this matchup on a four-game hitting streak. In his last five games he is batting .333 with three walks and an RBI.

Athletics Player Leaders

Brent Rooker has 101 hits, a team-high for the Athletics. He's batting .272 and slugging .493 with an on-base percentage of .346.

He ranks 53rd in batting average, 53rd in on-base percentage and 26th in slugging percentage among all qualified batters in MLB.

Rooker brings a three-game hitting streak into this game. In his last five games he is batting .263 with two doubles, a home run, two walks and two RBIs.

Jacob Wilson has a .379 on-base percentage while slugging .468. Both pace his team. He has a batting average of .335.

Including all qualified hitters, he ranks second in batting average, 15th in on-base percentage and 43rd in slugging percentage.

Tyler Soderstrom has 14 doubles, a triple, 16 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .263.

Lawrence Butler has 24 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks while hitting .252.

Blue Jays vs Athletics Head to Head

6/1/2025: 8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215)

8-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -260, Underdog Moneyline: +215) 5/31/2025: 8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126)

8-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -148, Underdog Moneyline: +126) 5/30/2025: 11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154)

11-7 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -184, Underdog Moneyline: +154) 5/29/2025: 12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136)

12-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -162, Underdog Moneyline: +136) 8/11/2024: 8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132)

8-4 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8.5, Favorite Moneyline: -156, Underdog Moneyline: +132) 8/10/2024: 1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118)

1-0 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -138, Underdog Moneyline: +118) 8/9/2024: 3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130)

3-1 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 9, Favorite Moneyline: -154, Underdog Moneyline: +130) 6/9/2024: 6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110)

6-4 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 8, Favorite Moneyline: -130, Underdog Moneyline: +110) 6/8/2024: 7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

7-0 TOR (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142) 6/7/2024: 2-1 OAK (Favorite: Blue Jays, Spread: -1.5, Total: 7.5, Favorite Moneyline: -168, Underdog Moneyline: +142)

