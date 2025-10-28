Blake Corum Fantasy Football Week 9: Stats and Projections vs. Saints

In Week 9 (Sunday at 4:05 p.m. ET), running back Blake Corum and the Los Angeles Rams will face the New Orleans Saints, who have the 20th-ranked rushing defense in the NFL (124.3 yards allowed per game).

With Corum's next game versus the Saints, should you think about him for your daily fantasy lineup? See below for more stats and info.

Blake Corum Week 9 Fantasy Football Projection

Matchup: Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints

Los Angeles Rams vs. New Orleans Saints Game Date: November 2, 2025

November 2, 2025 Game Time: 4:05 p.m.

4:05 p.m. Projected Fantasy Points: 7.4

7.4 PPR Projected Fantasy Points: 8.0

8.0 Projected Rushing Yards: 41.04

41.04 Projected Rushing TDs: 0.34

0.34 Projected Receiving Yards: 9.23

9.23 Projected Receiving TDs: 0.06

Projections provided by numberFire

Corum Fantasy Performance

With 26.8 fantasy points this season (3.8 per game), Corum is the 49th-ranked player at the RB position. He ranks 222nd among all players.

During his last three games, Corum has delivered 7.9 total fantasy points (2.6 per game), rushing the ball 18 times for 73 yards and zero scores.

Corum has generated 14.8 fantasy points (3.0 per game) in his last five games, as he's scampered for 147 yards with zero touchdowns on 35 attempts. In the passing game, he has contributed one yard on three receptions (seven targets).

The peak of Corum's fantasy campaign was a Week 2 performance versus the Tennessee Titans, a game where he went off for zero passing yards and zero touchdowns with picks (for 10.4 total fantasy points). On the ground, he chipped in with 44 rushing yards on five attempts (8.8 yards per carry) with one TD.

From a fantasy standpoint, Blake Corum disappointed his fantasy managers against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 5, when he mustered only 1.3 fantasy points (1 carry, 13 yards). It was his worst fantasy performance of the season.

Saints Defensive Performance

New Orleans has not allowed someone to throw for over 300 yards passing in a game this year.

The Saints have allowed at least one passing TD to six opposing QBs this year.

A total of six players have thrown for two or more TDs versus New Orleans this season.

Two players have passed for at least three TDs in a game against the Saints this year.

New Orleans has not allowed more than 100 yards receiving to an opposing player this season.

The Saints have given up a touchdown reception by 12 players this season.

New Orleans has allowed two players to catch two or more TD passes in a game this year.

The Saints have given up more than 100 yards on the ground to two players this year.

New Orleans has given up at least one rushing TD to six players this season.

The Saints have allowed at least two rushing TDs to only one player this season.

