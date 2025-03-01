Oscars Betting Odds for All 2025 Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds below.

Best Picture

Best Picture FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Anora -200 Conclave +260 The Brutalist +650 A Complete Unknown +2900 Emilia Perez +5000 Wicked +5500 Nickel Boys +10000 View Full Table ChevronDown

Best Director

Best Director FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Sean Baker (Anora) -195 Brady Corbet (The Brutalist) +145 Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez) +2300 Coralie Fargeat (The Substance) +2900 James Mangold (A Complete Unknown) +2900

Best Actress

Best Actress FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Demi Moore (The Substance) -230 Mikey Madison (Anora) +200 Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here) +1200 Cynthia Erivo (Wicked) +5000 Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez) +6500

Best Actor

Best Actor FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Adrien Brody (The Brutalist) -240 Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown) +185 Ralph Fiennes (Conclave) +2600 Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice) +4500 Colman Domingo (Sing Sing) +8000

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actress FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez) -1100 Ariana Grande (Wicked) +1000 Isabella Rossellini (Conclave) +2300 Felicity Jones (The Brutalist) +2900 Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown) +3400

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain) -1800 Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown) +1600 Yura Borisov (Anora) +2300 Guy Pearce (The Brutalist) +2900 Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice) +2900

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Anora -260 The Substance +400 A Real Pain +550 The Brutalist +1600 September 5 +4200

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Conclave -1500 Nickel Boys +1600 Emilia Perez +1800 A Complete Unknown +2600 Sing Sing +3400

Best Original Score

Best Original Score FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Brutalist -400 Conclave +650 The Wild Robot +750 Emilia Perez +1600 Wicked +2900

Best Original Song

Best Original Song FanDuel Sportsbook Odds El Mal (Emilia Perez) -280 Mi Camino (Emilia Perez) +500 The Journey (Six Triple Eight) +750 Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late) +1100 Like a Bird (Sing Sing) +1400

Best Cinematography

Best Cinematography FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Brutalist -320 Nosferatu +430 Dune: Part Two +500 Maria +2800 Emilia Perez +4200

Best Costume Design

Best Costume Design FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Wicked -1500 Conclave +1100 Nosferatu +1800 A Complete Unknown +3400 Gladiator II +4000

Best Film Editing

Best Film Editing FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Conclave -150 Anora +155 The Brutalist +750 Emilia Perez +2900 Wicked +2900

Best Sound

Best Sound FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Dune: Part Two -220 A Complete Unknown +430 Wicked +430 The Wild Robot +2300 Emilia Perez +2300

Best Visual Effects

Best Visual Effects FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Dune: Part Two -900 Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes +650 Wicked +2300 Better Man +2900 Alien: Romulus +3400

Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Feature FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Wild Robot -250 Flow +220 Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl +1600 Inside Out 2 +2300 Memoir of a Snail +2900

Best Animated Short

Best Animated Short FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Wander to Wonder -175 Beautiful Man +270 Yuck! +500 Magic Candies +1400 In the Shadow of the Cypress +2300

Best Live Action Short

Best Live Action Short FanDuel Sportsbook Odds A Lien +140 The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent +175 Anuja +300 I'm Not a Robot +900 The Last Ranger +2900

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Feature FanDuel Sportsbook Odds No Other Land -160 Porcelain War +170 Sugarcane +850 Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat +1900 Black Box Diaries +2400

Best Documentary Short

Best Documentary Short FanDuel Sportsbook Odds I Am Ready, Warden +100 The Only Girl in the Orchestra +270 Incident +340 Death by Numbers +650 Instruments of a Beating Heart +1600

Best Production Design

Best Production Design FanDuel Sportsbook Odds Wicked -430 The Brutalist +800 Conclave +1000 Nosferatu +1800 Dune: Part Two +1800

Best International Feature Film

Best International Feature Film FanDuel Sportsbook Odds I'm Still Here -170 Emilia Perez +125 The Seed of the Sacred Fig +2900 Flow +3400 The Girl with the Needle +4500

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Makeup and Hairstyling FanDuel Sportsbook Odds The Substance -700 Wicked +650 Nosferatu +1200 Emilia Perez +3400 A Different Man +4000

Check out our best bets and predictions for the 97th Academy Awards at FanDuel Research.

You can also check out FanDuel's 2025 Oscars Props Sheet if you're playing along at home with friends.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.