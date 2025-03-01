Oscars Betting Odds for All 2025 Academy Awards
The 97th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.
If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds below.
Best Picture
Best Picture
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Anora
|-200
|Conclave
|+260
|The Brutalist
|+650
|A Complete Unknown
|+2900
|Emilia Perez
|+5000
|Wicked
|+5500
|Nickel Boys
|+10000
Best Director
Best Director
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Sean Baker (Anora)
|-195
|Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)
|+145
|Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)
|+2300
|Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)
|+2900
|James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)
|+2900
Best Actress
Best Actress
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Demi Moore (The Substance)
|-230
|Mikey Madison (Anora)
|+200
|Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)
|+1200
|Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)
|+5000
|Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez)
|+6500
Best Actor
Best Actor
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)
|-240
|Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)
|+185
|Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)
|+2600
|Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)
|+4500
|Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)
|+8000
Best Supporting Actress
Best Supporting Actress
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)
|-1100
|Ariana Grande (Wicked)
|+1000
|Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)
|+2300
|Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)
|+2900
|Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)
|+3400
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actor
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)
|-1800
|Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)
|+1600
|Yura Borisov (Anora)
|+2300
|Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)
|+2900
|Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)
|+2900
Best Original Screenplay
Best Original Screenplay
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Anora
|-260
|The Substance
|+400
|A Real Pain
|+550
|The Brutalist
|+1600
|September 5
|+4200
Best Adapted Screenplay
Best Adapted Screenplay
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Conclave
|-1500
|Nickel Boys
|+1600
|Emilia Perez
|+1800
|A Complete Unknown
|+2600
|Sing Sing
|+3400
Best Original Score
Best Original Score
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|The Brutalist
|-400
|Conclave
|+650
|The Wild Robot
|+750
|Emilia Perez
|+1600
|Wicked
|+2900
Best Original Song
Best Original Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|El Mal (Emilia Perez)
|-280
|Mi Camino (Emilia Perez)
|+500
|The Journey (Six Triple Eight)
|+750
|Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)
|+1100
|Like a Bird (Sing Sing)
|+1400
Best Cinematography
Best Cinematography
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|The Brutalist
|-320
|Nosferatu
|+430
|Dune: Part Two
|+500
|Maria
|+2800
|Emilia Perez
|+4200
Best Costume Design
Best Costume Design
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Wicked
|-1500
|Conclave
|+1100
|Nosferatu
|+1800
|A Complete Unknown
|+3400
|Gladiator II
|+4000
Best Film Editing
Best Film Editing
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Conclave
|-150
|Anora
|+155
|The Brutalist
|+750
|Emilia Perez
|+2900
|Wicked
|+2900
Best Sound
Best Sound
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Dune: Part Two
|-220
|A Complete Unknown
|+430
|Wicked
|+430
|The Wild Robot
|+2300
|Emilia Perez
|+2300
Best Visual Effects
Best Visual Effects
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Dune: Part Two
|-900
|Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
|+650
|Wicked
|+2300
|Better Man
|+2900
|Alien: Romulus
|+3400
Best Animated Feature
Best Animated Feature
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|The Wild Robot
|-250
|Flow
|+220
|Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
|+1600
|Inside Out 2
|+2300
|Memoir of a Snail
|+2900
Best Animated Short
Best Animated Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Wander to Wonder
|-175
|Beautiful Man
|+270
|Yuck!
|+500
|Magic Candies
|+1400
|In the Shadow of the Cypress
|+2300
Best Live Action Short
Best Live Action Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|A Lien
|+140
|The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent
|+175
|Anuja
|+300
|I'm Not a Robot
|+900
|The Last Ranger
|+2900
Best Documentary Feature
Best Documentary Feature
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|No Other Land
|-160
|Porcelain War
|+170
|Sugarcane
|+850
|Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat
|+1900
|Black Box Diaries
|+2400
Best Documentary Short
Best Documentary Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|I Am Ready, Warden
|+100
|The Only Girl in the Orchestra
|+270
|Incident
|+340
|Death by Numbers
|+650
|Instruments of a Beating Heart
|+1600
Best Production Design
Best Production Design
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|Wicked
|-430
|The Brutalist
|+800
|Conclave
|+1000
|Nosferatu
|+1800
|Dune: Part Two
|+1800
Best International Feature Film
Best International Feature Film
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|I'm Still Here
|-170
|Emilia Perez
|+125
|The Seed of the Sacred Fig
|+2900
|Flow
|+3400
|The Girl with the Needle
|+4500
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
Best Makeup and Hairstyling
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
|The Substance
|-700
|Wicked
|+650
|Nosferatu
|+1200
|Emilia Perez
|+3400
|A Different Man
|+4000
Check out our best bets and predictions for the 97th Academy Awards at FanDuel Research.
You can also check out FanDuel's 2025 Oscars Props Sheet if you're playing along at home with friends.
