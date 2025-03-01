FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play
FanDuel Sportsbook Promos

Oscars Betting Odds for All 2025 Academy Awards

Gabby Robles
Gabby Robles

Oscars Betting Odds for All 2025 Academy Awards

The 97th Academy Awards are set to air this Sunday, March 2nd, at 7:00 p.m. ET on ABC.

If you're looking to bet on the event, FanDuel Sportsbook currently has markets available for all of the night's major awards. Here are all the current odds below.

Best Picture

Best Picture
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Anora-200
Conclave+260
The Brutalist+650
A Complete Unknown+2900
Emilia Perez+5000
Wicked+5500
Nickel Boys+10000

Best Director

Best Director
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Sean Baker (Anora)-195
Brady Corbet (The Brutalist)+145
Jacques Audiard (Emilia Perez)+2300
Coralie Fargeat (The Substance)+2900
James Mangold (A Complete Unknown)+2900

Best Actress

Best Actress
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Demi Moore (The Substance)-230
Mikey Madison (Anora)+200
Fernanda Torres (I'm Still Here)+1200
Cynthia Erivo (Wicked)+5000
Karla Sofia Gascon (Emilia Perez)+6500

Best Actor

Best Actor
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Adrien Brody (The Brutalist)-240
Timothee Chalamet (A Complete Unknown)+185
Ralph Fiennes (Conclave)+2600
Sebastian Stan (The Apprentice)+4500
Colman Domingo (Sing Sing)+8000

Best Supporting Actress

Best Supporting Actress
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Zoe Saldana (Emilia Perez)-1100
Ariana Grande (Wicked)+1000
Isabella Rossellini (Conclave)+2300
Felicity Jones (The Brutalist)+2900
Monica Barbaro (A Complete Unknown)+3400

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actor
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Kieran Culkin (A Real Pain)-1800
Edward Norton (A Complete Unknown)+1600
Yura Borisov (Anora)+2300
Guy Pearce (The Brutalist)+2900
Jeremy Strong (The Apprentice)+2900

Best Original Screenplay

Best Original Screenplay
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Anora-260
The Substance+400
A Real Pain+550
The Brutalist+1600
September 5+4200

Best Adapted Screenplay

Best Adapted Screenplay
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Conclave-1500
Nickel Boys+1600
Emilia Perez+1800
A Complete Unknown+2600
Sing Sing+3400

Best Original Score

Best Original Score
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
The Brutalist-400
Conclave+650
The Wild Robot+750
Emilia Perez+1600
Wicked+2900

Best Original Song

Best Original Song
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
El Mal (Emilia Perez)-280
Mi Camino (Emilia Perez)+500
The Journey (Six Triple Eight)+750
Never Too Late (Elton John: Never Too Late)+1100
Like a Bird (Sing Sing)+1400

Best Cinematography

Best Cinematography
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
The Brutalist-320
Nosferatu+430
Dune: Part Two+500
Maria+2800
Emilia Perez+4200

Best Costume Design

Best Costume Design
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Wicked-1500
Conclave+1100
Nosferatu+1800
A Complete Unknown+3400
Gladiator II+4000

Best Film Editing

Best Film Editing
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Conclave-150
Anora+155
The Brutalist+750
Emilia Perez+2900
Wicked+2900

Best Sound

Best Sound
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Dune: Part Two-220
A Complete Unknown+430
Wicked+430
The Wild Robot+2300
Emilia Perez+2300

Best Visual Effects

Best Visual Effects
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Dune: Part Two-900
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes+650
Wicked+2300
Better Man+2900
Alien: Romulus+3400

Best Animated Feature

Best Animated Feature
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
The Wild Robot-250
Flow+220
Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl+1600
Inside Out 2+2300
Memoir of a Snail+2900

Best Animated Short

Best Animated Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Wander to Wonder-175
Beautiful Man+270
Yuck!+500
Magic Candies+1400
In the Shadow of the Cypress+2300

Best Live Action Short

Best Live Action Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
A Lien+140
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent+175
Anuja+300
I'm Not a Robot+900
The Last Ranger+2900

Best Documentary Feature

Best Documentary Feature
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
No Other Land-160
Porcelain War+170
Sugarcane+850
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Etat+1900
Black Box Diaries+2400

Best Documentary Short

Best Documentary Short
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
I Am Ready, Warden+100
The Only Girl in the Orchestra+270
Incident+340
Death by Numbers+650
Instruments of a Beating Heart+1600

Best Production Design

Best Production Design
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
Wicked-430
The Brutalist+800
Conclave+1000
Nosferatu+1800
Dune: Part Two+1800

Best International Feature Film

Best International Feature Film
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
I'm Still Here-170
Emilia Perez+125
The Seed of the Sacred Fig+2900
Flow+3400
The Girl with the Needle+4500

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

Best Makeup and Hairstyling
FanDuel Sportsbook Odds
The Substance-700
Wicked+650
Nosferatu+1200
Emilia Perez+3400
A Different Man+4000

Check out our best bets and predictions for the 97th Academy Awards at FanDuel Research.

You can also check out FanDuel's 2025 Oscars Props Sheet if you're playing along at home with friends.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.

