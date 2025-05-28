Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Timberwolves at Thunder in Game 5

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Timberwolves at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 5

The Timberwolves are staring Western Conference Finals elimination in the face for the second straight season and could watch the Thunder punch a ticket to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 tonight. How will the Wolves respond in a win-or-go-home spot? Perhaps with a big first quarter.

Despite being down 3-1, Minnesota has a +12 point differential and a 2-2 record in the first quarter of this series. That includes Game 1 on the road where the Wolves led by three after the opening period before falling apart in the second half.

OKC has suffered from cold shooting at the start of games this postseason. They own a 25.5% first-quarter three-point percentage that's hardly been better at home (28.6%). As a result, OKC has lost five of the last seven opening frames despite holding a 5-2 overall record in that span. They are a team that feeds off depth and in-game rhythm -- two qualities that don't always show itself from the jump.

I wouldn't be surprised if Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and company play with their food at the start of this one. The young group is at home, holds a comfortable 3-1 series lead, and has lived off squashing teams in the second half of games. Minnesota, meanwhile, is looking to save their season and needs big efforts from Anthony Edwards and Julius Randle, both of whom rode the struggle bus in Game 4.

Look for Ant and Randle to be extra aggressive from the jump after combining for an unacceptable 21 points on Monday.

Randle has been heroic at times this postseason, but Monday just wasn't his night. He committed as many turnovers (5) as points (5) and was benched down the stretch of a close game.

After squandering the chance for his team to even up the series, Randle is due for a big response.

Minnesota's big man is averaging 32.6 combined points, rebounds, and assists (PRA) these playoffs. He's outdone 30.5 PRA in 10 out of 14 games (71.4%), but these +174 odds imply only a 36.5% probability.

Our NBA projections forecast him to go for 31.2 PRA in Game 5, so I think this is a worthy standalone bet. But it also strongly correlates with a Minnesota first-quarter win. Here's a look at Randle's PRA outputs in games where Minnesota won the first this postseason: 27, 31, 31, 32, 37, 42, and 42 PRA.

Edwards attempted just 13 shots in a Game 4 loss. He'll have a long offseason ahead if he's equally passive tonight.

Ant-Man led the NBA in made threes this season and drained at least three trios in 62 out of 79 games.

Minnesota is 7-0 this postseason when Edwards shoots 40.0% or better from three, so there's really no overstating how important these downtown looks will be for him tonight. He went just 1 for 7 from three on Monday after averaging 4.2 made threes on 9.8 attempts across his previous six contests.

Ant has played every second of the first quarter in each game this postseason, and his level of early aggression will likely make or break the first leg of this SGP. He went for 28 points and 4 made threes in last year's WCF elimination game, which helps put me on this bounce-back Minnesota SGP without even requiring them to ultimately win tonight.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +696

You can also check out our latest 2025 NBA Playoffs printable bracket, which includes the seeding and matchups for each conference.

