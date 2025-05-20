Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Timberwolves at Thunder in Game 1

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Which SGP stands out today as the Minnesota Timberwolves take on the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the Western Conference Playoffs?

Timberwolves at Thunder Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 1

Julius Randle - Pts + Ast Minnesota Timberwolves May 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Julius Randle has emerged as a fantastic No. 2 option alongside Anthony Edwards in these playoffs. In Minnesota's first 10 postseason games, Randle is averaging 23.9 PPG, 5.9 RPG, and 5.9 APG on an efficient 56.5% effective field goal percentage.

After totaling only 21 points-plus-assists in Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round, Randle has posted 26-plus points and assists in seven of his last nine postseason outings. Randle has always been a capable scorer on the offensive end of the court, but he's been excelling as a playmaker for the Timberwolves in the playoffs, averaging 10.3 potential assists per game.

Considering that Edwards figures to generate a ton of attention from the Thunder, Randle should have plenty of opportunities to score and dish the ball, as he boasts the second-highest usage rate (26.2%) and highest assist rate (26.5%) on the Timberwolves this postseason. While Randle has been somewhat quiet in Game 1 in the first two rounds, I'm expecting him to come out firing to begin the Western Conference Finals.

Anthony Edwards - Reb + Ast Minnesota Timberwolves May 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

It's become more common for opposing teams to double Anthony Edwards whenever he has possession of the ball for the Timberwolves due to his ability to take over games. Despite Edwards being capable of overcoming the defensive attention he receives, I want to focus on his rebounds-plus-assists prop as the Thunder will likely force him to make the right decision all series.

Across his first 10 starts in these playoffs, Edwards has tallied 14-plus rebounds and assists in 7 of those contests. Additionally, Edwards is averaging 8.0 RPG on 11.9 rebound chances per game and 5.9 APG on 9.5 potential assists per game throughout the postseason.

The first game of each series is typically one where players get a feel of what game plan the opposing team is going to deploy, which should lead to Edwards contributing a bit more in the rebound and assist categories to help his teammates get involved. During the four regular-season meetings between the Timberwolves and Thunder, Edwards notched 14-plus rebounds and assists in three of those matchups.

Isaiah Hartenstein - Pts + Reb Minnesota Timberwolves May 21 12:30am UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Isaiah Hartenstein isn't an overly flashy player, but his energy on the glass and ability to generate extra possessions is invaluable for the Thunder. As a starter in all 11 playoff games for OKC this postseason, Hartenstein is producing 10.3 PPG and 8.7 RPG (3.3 offensive rebounds per game) while earning a stellar 60.5% effective field goal percentage on 25.8 MPG.

There's a chance Hartenstein sees expanded minutes in this series with Rudy Gobert on the other end of the court, which heightens my interest in his points-plus-rebounds prop for Game 1. Throughout the Thunder's first 11 postseason matchups, Hartenstein accrued 20-plus points and rebounds in 7 of those contests.

Up to this point, Hartenstein is averaging 16.8 rebound chances per game in the playoffs, so there's certainly room for him to improve his rebound totals moving forward. Besides Hartenstein being a big man that excels at converting on floaters in the paint -- which can be effective with Gobert's length around the rim -- he can steal some points via offensive boards, especially with the Timberwolves allowing the eighth-most second-chance points per game (14.8) among teams in the playoffs.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +491

