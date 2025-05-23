Best NBA Same Game Parlay Bet for Pacers at Knicks in Game 2

The deeper we get into the postseason, the bigger the games get, and FanDuel Sportsbook Same Game Parlays are a unique way to get in on the action.

Pacers at Knicks Same Game Parlay Pick for Game 2

The Knicks can't afford to fall to 0-2 in the Eastern Conference Finals after playing the first two games of the series at Madison Square Garden, and we know Jalen Brunson tends to show up when it matters most. Even with New York suffering a devastating defeat in Game 1, Brunson was automatic, finishing with 43 points on 15-for-25 shooting from the field and 12-for-14 shooting from the charity stripe.

Aside from the Pacers being content with guarding Brunson one-on-one for a vast majority of the series opener, they are registering the second-worst free throw rate allowed (32.5%), which certainly provides a boost for a player like Brunson. To kickstart the series, Brunson also seemed determined to attack the basket rather than settle for outside shots, so it's worth noting that Indiana is giving up the sixth-most points in the paint per game (48.0) among teams in the playoffs.

Throughout New York's postseason run, Brunson has set a precedent of being more aggressive immediately after a loss, with the All-Star guard averaging 33.0 PPG in the four games following a defeat. Given the stakes in this pivotal Game 2 showdown, I'm confident in taking Brunson to provide plenty of production in the scoring column.

In Game 1 versus the Knicks, Myles Turner took a bit of a backseat due to the stellar performances by Tyrese Haliburton and Aaron Nesmith, who both combined for 61 points in the come-from-behind victory in overtime. Along with expecting New York to slightly alter their defensive game plan, I also envision Indiana needing more from Turner in Game 2.

Despite supplying only 14 points in Game 1, Turner still shot an efficient 6-for-11 from the floor, and he's tallied 15-plus points in five of his last eight postseason starts. We should expect Turner to have opportunities to make shots from beyond the arc, as the floor-spacing big man is posting 1.7 made threes per game on 4.0 three-point attempts per game (43.2%) in these playoffs.

As for the rebounding portion of Turner's points-plus-rebounds line in the NBA player props market, he saw only nine rebound chances and totaled just five rebounds in Game 1. On top of expecting Turner to be more active on the glass in Game 2, the Knicks are permitting the fifth-most made threes per game (13.3) and second-most second-chance points per game (16.9) of the teams that have competed this postseason.

Mikal Bridges did a little bit of everything to begin the series against the Pacers, logging 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists while converting 50.0% of his shots from the field. In addition to expecting Bridges to attempt more than one three and knock down a three-pointer -- unlike he did in Game 1 -- he's been consistently contributing in a variety of areas throughout the playoffs.

Across his first 13 starts this postseason, Bridges is recording 15.5 PPG, 5.0 RPG, and 3.0 APG on a 51.0% effective field goal percentage. Furthermore, over his last 11 outings in these playoffs, Bridges has cleared 25-plus points, rebounds, and assists in 7 of those contests.

Minutes are never an issue for the starters on the Knicks, especially in the playoffs, and Bridges can generate an easy bucket or two via steals in a pace-up spot versus the Pacers. FanDuel Research's projections have Bridges easily achieving this line, forecasting him for 19.4 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists in 39.8 minutes of action.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +498

