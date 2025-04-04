Best NASCAR Xfinity Series Bets for the Sport Clips 200 in Darlington

For NASCAR's throw-back weekend, all the big guns have come out to play.

Saturday's Sport Clips 200 in Darlington will feature Cup Series regulars Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Chase Elliott, all of whom are in top-flight equipment. Bell won in Darlington last year, leading 108 of 150 laps.

Who's got the edge this time around?

We're going to run through my model's simulations of the race prior to practice and qualifying. Then we'll discuss the one driver who is currently a value in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Xfinity Series betting odds based on those sims.

NASCAR Xfinity Series in Darlington Predictions

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Top 10 Christopher Bell 33.8% 66.5% 78.9% 83.4% Ross Chastain 13.7% 40.7% 61.0% 80.6% Chase Elliott 12.8% 39.2% 60.3% 81.2% Justin Allgaier 8.4% 27.4% 45.7% 74.1% Sam Mayer 5.0% 20.3% 37.9% 69.0% Austin Hill 4.9% 18.1% 33.2% 67.7% Connor Zilisch 3.7% 14.5% 27.7% 61.9% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Xfinity Series Betting Picks for Darlington

Chase Elliott (+700): Elliott's only the slimmest of values for me: 12.8% versus 12.5% implied. However, I do think the model is overstating the gap between Bell and the other two Cup regulars. Elliott won with this Hendrick Motorsports team at Charlotte last year, and he finished fourth in the Darlington race Bell won. Even with thin margins, I'm comfortable backing Elliott with the potential for the model to be lower on him than it should be.

