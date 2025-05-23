Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Last week, I thought the market was overvaluing Corey Heim.

This week? I get it, even if my model isn't quite as high.

That's because the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series is back on a high-speed track, which has been Heim's playplace since the start of last year. He already has wins in Vegas and Texas and should have won Homestead, as well.

The problem is that my model's faith in Heim -- and the presence of Kyle Busch -- prevents us from finding massive value elsewhere in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds. Heim and Busch are at 28.2% and 21.4%, respectively, for me, sucking up gobs of win equity.

Thus, it's a good week to have a short card. Let's run through my model's full sims prior to practice and qualifying, and then we can lay out which bets I like as things stand.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Charlotte

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Corey Heim 28.2% 55.5% 67.3% Kyle Busch 21.4% 50.1% 64.2% Ross Chastain 7.1% 27.5% 44.8% Chandler Smith 4.0% 15.9% 29.4% Layne Riggs 3.8% 15.4% 28.6% Ty Majeski 3.6% 12.8% 24.4% Brandon Jones 3.3% 13.1% 23.8% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Charlotte

Parker Kligerman (+8000): Kligerman ran well on tracks like this in the Xfinity Series, finishing runner-up at Texas in 2023 with additional top-fives in Kansas that year and Vegas last year. With Henderson Motorsports in the Truck Series, Kligerman had a fifth-place average running position at Darlington back in 2022, showing he can at least hang even at higher-speed tracks. If the race gets a little chaotic, Kligerman's a good enough driver to contend. It'd be redemption for him after he won February's race in Daytona before ultimately being disqualified for failing inspection.

(+8000): Kligerman ran well on tracks like this in the Xfinity Series, finishing runner-up at Texas in 2023 with additional top-fives in Kansas that year and Vegas last year. With Henderson Motorsports in the Truck Series, Kligerman had a fifth-place average running position at Darlington back in 2022, showing he can at least hang even at higher-speed tracks. If the race gets a little chaotic, Kligerman's a good enough driver to contend. It'd be redemption for him after he won February's race in Daytona before ultimately being disqualified for failing inspection. Tanner Gray (+10000): Gray had a shot to win in Kansas early this year, surging into the top three thanks to fresh tires late. He was also fifth in Texas and had a ninth-place average running position in Kansas. Gray had a seventh-place average running position in this race last year, which was his best of the whole season. Even if my model's right, this bet loses 98.3% of the time, but that still makes me higher on him than the market.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets if your first $5+ bet wins! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Which drivers stand out to you for tonight's race? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest NASCAR Truck Series betting odds to see the full menu of options.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!

The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.