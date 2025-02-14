Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Fresh From Florida 250 in Daytona

We've had a bunch of turnover this offseason in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series.

Christian Eckes, Nick Sanchez, Taylor Gray, and a few others have all graduated to the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Eckes and Sanchez won a combined six races, and Gray was in contention fairly often.

In theory, that could open up win equity for others. I just don't know if Daytona is where we see that manifested.

That's mostly because we have two pack-track ringers in the field in Michael McDowell and Justin Haley, who will drive quality equipment for Spire Motorsports. Both have won in the Cup Series at Daytona, and Haley has won here twice in Xfinity, as well.

Unsurprisingly, those two lead off my model's win sims for the race. Here's the full run of sims, and then we'll run through the bets I like in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series betting odds down below.

With only 36 drivers making the race, I projected just the top 36 drivers in my model. Thus, Frankie Muniz -- yes, that one -- and Justin S. Carroll were omitted.

Truck Series at Daytona Predictions

Driver Sim Win Sim Podium Sim Top 5 Michael McDowell 11.9% 29.5% 41.5% Justin Haley 10.9% 26.3% 38.2% Daniel Hemric 7.6% 20.6% 30.9% Corey Heim 7.0% 18.3% 28.3% Chandler Smith 6.2% 17.8% 26.9% Grant Enfinger 6.2% 17.5% 26.8% Ty Majeski 5.1% 14.6% 23.7% View Full Table ChevronDown

Truck Series at Daytona Betting Picks

Michael McDowell (+1000): McDowell is the only driver on whom I'm more than a percentage point above his implied odds. He doesn't have much experience in a truck -- this will be just his third career start -- but it's hard to pass up a driver of his experience and skill level when you put him in good equipment.

(+1000): McDowell is the only driver on whom I'm more than a percentage point above his implied odds. He doesn't have much experience in a truck -- this will be just his third career start -- but it's hard to pass up a driver of his experience and skill level when you put him in good equipment. Justin Haley (+850): Haley is the other guy I'm above market on, and it's just slightly (10.9% vs. 10.5% implied). From a non-modeling perspective, though, I do feel good about Haley, who ran the Truck Series full-time in 2017 and 2018. He was runner-up in the 2018 Truck Series race at Daytona, the first race he was allowed to run here after his 18th birthday.

