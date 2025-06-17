FanDuel WNBA Promo Offer: 25% Profit Boost for Parlay or SGP on WNBA Games 6/17-6/18/25

The 2025 WNBA season is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With six WNBA games scheduled for Tuesday night, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

Tuesday features a massive six-game slate as the WNBA wraps up qualifying games for the Commissioner's Cup. Both finalist spots are still up for grabs entering the final day of qualifying matches, putting plenty on the line Tuesday night.

In the Eastern Conference, the Dream, Fever, and Liberty all sit at 3-1. Atlanta and New York will face off at 7pm ET, whereas Indiana is slated to face the 1-3 Connecticut Sun.

Out West, the Minnesota Lynx have all-but clinched their spot in the Commissioner's Cup final. At 4-1 with a +13 point differential, Minnesota would have to lose by a hefty margin and have Seattle (3-2, +17) run up the score against the Sparks to miss the title game.

Eligible WNBA Games on 6/17/25

Here are the WNBA games being played on June 17th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup Home Spread Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Dream at Liberty -8.5 +310 -420 162.5 Sun at Fever -18.0 +980 -2200 166.5 Aces at Lynx -13.0 +610 -1000 161 Mystics at Sky +4.5 -220 +176 155 Valkyries at Wings -3.5 +136 -168 163.5 Storm at Sparks +8 -355 +270 155

