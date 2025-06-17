FanDuel MLB Dinger Tuesdays Promo: 50% Profit Boost for "To Hit a Home Run" Bet 6/17/25

The MLB is rolling along, and FanDuel Sportsbook has plenty of ways to get in on the action. With today being Dinger Tuesday, FanDuel is offering all customers a special promotion.

All customers get a 50% Profit Boost Token on a “To Hit a Home Run” wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th, 2025!

This week's Dinger Tuesday features 15 MLB games, including a San Diego Padres vs. Los Angeles Dodgers nightcap at 10:10pm ET. With star sluggers on both sides of this National League West clash, there are no shortage of candidates to go yard on Dinger Tuesday!

For the visitors, Fernando Tatis Jr. leads the way with 13 home runs, followed by Gavin Sheets with 12 and Manny Machado with 11.

On the Dodgers' side, Shohei Ohtani ranks third in all of baseball with 25 dingers. He's hardly the only Dodger capable of hitting a home run tonight as Teoscar Hernandez (13), Andy Pages (13), and Tommy Edman (10) all have double-digit dingers

Padres-Dodgers home run odds can be found below, while all other MLB odds can be found on FanDuel Sportsbook.

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Shohei Ohtani +186 Manny Machado +285 Fernando Tatis Jr. +290 Teoscar Hernandez +350 Andy Pages +390 Gavin Sheets +460 View more odds in Sportsbook

How to Use This FanDuel Promo

Here's how to claim this promo:

Sign up or sign into your FanDuel Sportsbook account. Click the "Claim Now" button to get your 50% Profit Boost Token. Use the Profit Boost Token on a "To Hit a Home Run" wager on any MLB game(s) taking place on June 17th, 2025.

There is a maximum wager associated with use of your Profit Boost Token. Log in for more details.

Payouts from Profit Boost Tokens include boosted winnings and the initial stake. See full terms and conditions on the promotions page.

Eligible MLB Games on 6/17/25

Here are the MLB games being played on June 17th with odds, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.

Mascot Matchup Home Runline (Spread) Away Moneyline Home Moneyline Over/Under Phillies at Marlins +1.5 (-110) -186 +156 8.5 Pirates at Tigers -1.5 (+114) +160 -190 8.5 Rockies at Nationals -1.5 (+100) +168 -200 9.5 Angels at Yankees -1.5 (-126) +215 -260 9 Diamondbacks at Blue Jays -1.5 (+172) +106 -124 9 Twins at Reds -1.5 (+162) +104 -122 9 Mets at Braves -1.5 (+152) +114 -134 8.5 View Full Table ChevronDown

