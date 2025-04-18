Best NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series Bets for the Black's Tire 200 at Rockingham

It's entirely possible my model is too low on Corey Heim for this week's NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. But I also feel pretty strong in believing the market is too high.

For Friday night's race at Rockingham, my model has Heim at 20.9% to win. Given Heim has won 27.6% of all races since the start of last year and there are no Cup Series regulars in the field, the numbers are likely selling him short.

But Heim is +180 to win in FanDuel Sportsbook's NASCAR Truck Series betting odds, translating to 35.7% implied odds. With this being the first race at Rockingham since 2013 -- and the track being repaved since then -- that's more certainty than I'm comfortable with.

Thus, I think the best answer is likely somewhere in the middle. This means we should be pickier with drivers who are values in my model, baking in the potential that Heim's being undervalued while still at least being receptive.

Prior to practice and qualifying, there are two drivers I'm willing to bet after accounting for the issue with Heim. Let's lay out the full simulations and then discuss my favorite bets as things stand.

NASCAR Truck Series Predictions for Rockingham

Driver Win Top 3 Top 5 Corey Heim 20.9% 41.5% 55.3% Ty Majeski 14.1% 38.6% 54.9% Chandler Smith 10.0% 30.9% 46.5% Layne Riggs 6.5% 20.8% 34.2% Grant Enfinger 6.2% 18.3% 31.9% Tyler Ankrum 5.0% 15.6% 27.3% Daniel Hemric 4.9% 16.9% 29.1% View Full Table ChevronDown

NASCAR Truck Series Betting Picks for Rockingham

Ben Rhodes (+5500): Rhodes has finished top five recently in both Martinsville and Bristol, and he should be well-suited for a track like Rockingham. He can run well at tracks with unique shapes, evidenced by his pair of championships in Phoenix and his third-place run in Darlington last year. This seems like a good opportunity for him to get his first win since 2023.

(+5500): Rhodes has finished top five recently in both Martinsville and Bristol, and he should be well-suited for a track like Rockingham. He can run well at tracks with unique shapes, evidenced by his pair of championships in Phoenix and his third-place run in Darlington last year. This seems like a good opportunity for him to get his first win since 2023. Stewart Friesen (+5500): Friesen's best upside the past few years has come on 1.5-mile tracks, and that's not Rockingham. However, his dirt background should allow him to adapt quickly to a setup most of the field hasn't run before. Although Friesen would have been in a better spot had the track not been repaved, I still think he should be shorter than +5500 given all the variance heading into tonight.

