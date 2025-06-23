Best MLB Same Game Parlay Bet for Monday 6/23/25

Major League Baseball is a sport perfectly suited for same game parlays.

Not only do we have abundant options across the traditional markets and props for both pitchers and hitters, but plenty of those bets correlate well. Given parlays require all legs to hit, that cohesion is key.

Which SGP stands out to me tonight?

Let's dig into the Seattle Mariners at the Minnesota Twins and lay out where I'm seeing value in FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds.

Please note lines and MLB projections are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All MLB odds come from FanDuel Sportsbook. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB SGP for Mariners at Twins

The Mariners (39-37) and Twins (37-40) will kick off a four-game series this evening, and I like the road teams' chances to pick up the first contest.

Bryan Woo will get the ball for Seattle. Following a terrific sophomore campaign that saw him flash a 2.89 ERA and 0.90 WHIP (second-best in MLB; minimum 120 IP), Woo's been equally impressive this go around and has even leveled up in some areas. He enters the night with a 3.12 ERA, 3.29 xERA, 3.59 SIERA, and 22.3% strikeout rate. He pitched seven scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox his last time out.

Past Woo, the Mariners have access to a bullpen that ranks 10th in SIERA (3.49) and xFIP (3.78). This staff should manage to limit a Twins offense whose active roster ranks just 16th in wRC+ (103) and 20th in wOBA (.316).

A shaky Bailey Ober will toe the rubber for the home team. For the season, he sports a 4.54 ERA, 4.82 xFIP, and 4.63 SIERA. His K rate is all the way down to 17.8% after posting 26.9% in 2024.

The outings have been particularly rocky of late, as Ober has surrendered 16 earned runs and 7 home runs across his last three starts (17 1/3 IP). Mind you, two of those three games came against clubs that rank in the bottom seven in wRC+. Seattle, meanwhile, ranks third with a 121 wRC+, along with a .333 wOBA (sixth) and .419 SLG (eighth).

You can consider Seattle's moneyline as a standalone bet, but it also serves as an ideal base for an MLB Same Game Parlay.

The most impressive mark for Woo's 2025 campaign thus far? He's completed the sixth inning in all 14 of his starts, making him pretty safely one of the most consistent hurlers out there.

We can buy into that consistency via his K prop.

Bryan Woo - Strikeouts Seattle Mariners Jun 23 11:41pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

As mentioned, Woo sports a 22.3% K%, and FanGraphs' ZiPS projections forecast him for a 23.1% K% the rest of the way.

He's outdone 5.5 strikeouts in 8 out of 14 starts, missing by the hook thrice. Minnesota's active roster strikes out at a 21.5% rate (11th-highest in MLB) versus right-handed pitchers. Notably, Woo has surpassed 5.5 Ks in six out of eight starts against teams who own a 21.0% K% or higher in this split.

Cal Raleigh is doing his very best to prevent Aaron Judge from taking home the Triple Crown in 2025. He's smashed a league-leading 31 home runs -- four more than Judge (second-most) -- and has logged 66 RBIs (second-most) through 75 games.

He's managed to bat in a whopping 12 runs across his last five games and leads MLB with a sizzling 228 wRC+ and .474 ISO across the last 30 days. Bailey Ober could be in trouble tonight.

To Record An RBI To Record An RBI Cal Raleigh -105 View more odds in Sportsbook

The switch-hitting Raleigh shows better marks against lefties but is nonetheless elite facing right-handers. He's generating a .379 ISO, 185 wRC+, and 56.8% fly-ball rate versus northpaws.

Ober, meanwhile, coughs up an inflamed 53.7% fly-ball rate and 1.60 home runs per nine innings to the left side of the plate.

SGP Odds at Time of Publication: +382

