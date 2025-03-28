Best MLB Moneyline Parlay Bet for Friday 3/28/25

One of the advantages of parlays is they allow you to compound small edges.

Let's say I've got a team at 51% to win on a given day while FanDuel Sportsbook's MLB betting odds have them at 50%. That's a relatively small edge.

But what if there is a second team in an identical spot? If I parlay those two bets together, I have 26% odds to win versus 25% implied at +300. It's still just a percentage point gap, but that one percentage point means more the lower the implied odds get.

Today, we're going to attempt to lean on this, running through which moneylines I think are worth tying together across today's action.

Note: Lines are subject to change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise.

Today's Best MLB Parlay Bet

Of the three moneylines today, this is the one where I show the least value. Thus, if the Boston Red Sox were to shorten much more from -120, I'd likely skip them in this parlay.

As things stand now, though, we can compound that edge a bit by lumping the Red Sox in the mix, and I'm inclined to do so.

Part of that is skepticism around Texas Rangers starter Jack Leiter. Although Leiter put up sickly numbers in Triple-A, his short stint in the bigs last year was a mess with a 6.25 expected ERA. Even projecting a step forward for the 24-year-old, I still think the Rangers are overvalued.

I've got the Red Sox at 56.0% to win, up from 54.6% implied.

Rather than the starters, this one is about broadly having more faith in the Baltimore Orioles' offense than the Toronto Blue Jays'.

Even without Gunnar Henderson, the Orioles' current active roster had a 112 wRC+ last year, according to FanGraphs. That's up from the Jays at 107.

Nearly all of that Toronto production comes from Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Anthony Santander whereas the Orioles have 10 different players with at least a 100 wRC+ in this time. While the Jays are dependent on their studs coming through, the Orioles can make up for production throughout the lineup.

This helps lead the Orioles to be slight favorites for me even with this game in Toronto, pushing me to take the plus money.

Moneyline Miami Marlins Mar 28 11:11pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Even with my model being low on Miami Marlins starter Connor Gillispie, it still says this game should be closer to a toss-up.

That's because -- outside of the starters -- these two teams are pretty close in strength. The Marlins are 28th in my model's power rankings while the Pirates are 27th. That 27th-place ranking is inflated by having Paul Skenes on the roster, and he obviously won't factor into this one after having pitched yesterday.

The Marlins needed a minor miracle to pull off the win on Opening Day. Still, with Skenes out of the picture, they shouldn't be +120 to win at home against a similarly poor team.

Parlay Odds at Time of Publication: +738

