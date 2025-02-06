Best Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Jalen Hurts in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Hurts within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Hurts' props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Jalen Hurts Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

While Hurts' passing yardage fluctuates wildly from game to game, we can usually feel pretty confident in his rushing output.

Including the playoffs, Hurts has averaged 9.6 carries and 41.8 rushing yards per game, and he's gone over 36.5 yards in 10 of 18 games. Incredibly, one of those overs includes a Week 16 game where he played just 16.9% of the snaps due to a early-game concussion, yet he still recorded 41 rushing yards on just 3 carries.

Although Hurts has hit this over in just one of the three postseason games, we shouldn't be too discouraged.

One of those unders came in the Wild Card Round -- his first game back since that Week 16 injury -- and despite rushing just 6 times, he still barely came up short with 36 yards. He followed that up with 70 yards in the Divisional Round despite suffering a mid-game knee injury.

While he ran for a season-low 16 yards in the NFC Championship, which might look like a red flag following the knee issue, he tallied 10 carries and cashed in on 3 rushing touchdowns. Between the volume and touchdowns, the injury couldn't have been that much of an issue. He went over 36.5 yards in 6 of the 8 times he reached double-digit carries in the regular season.

Add in that he's had two full weeks to further get healthy and wasn't on last week's injury report, and we should be confident that he'll be a full go for Sunday.

Our NFL projections see Hurts rushing 9.3 times for 42.8 yards.

Considering the plethora of Hurts props -- he has his own section on FanDuel Sportsbook -- it might feel a little boring to stick with these traditional prop markets, but sometimes simple is best.

If we exclude Hurts' injury-shortened Week 16, he's averaged 1.1 rushing touchdowns per game and has logged a rushing TD in 12 of 17 games. He's scored a touchdown in 70.6% of his healthy games, yet these -115 odds imply a 53.5% chance.

Of course, much of Hurts' success comes from his unique "tush push" role. In the regular season, he finished tied for the NFL's second-most carries inside the five-yard line (18) -- despite effectively playing just 14 healthy games -- and 11 of his 14 regular-season TDs came from that range.

Even if we factor in all red zone opportunities (carries plus targets), Hurts' usage checks out.

Despite obviously lacking targets as a quarterback, he boasts a 28.1% red zone opportunity share (excluding Week 16 again) for Philadelphia, which is bested by just Saquon Barkley (38.8%). Backup running back Kenneth Gainwell is the only other player in the double digits (12.3%), and most of that has come in garbage time or when Barkley rested in Week 18.

Basically, if someone is scoring a touchdown for the Eagles, it's typically coming from Barkley or Hurts. The difference is that Barkley has -190 odds to score an any time touchdown despite averaging the same number of rushing-plus-receiving touchdowns per game as Hurts (1.1) and having those TDs less spread out across 10 of 19 games (52.6%).

We should feel pretty good about Hurts' chances of securing an any time touchdown in this year's Super Bowl, and if you're willing to take on a bit more risk for a bigger payoff, there's a case that he's a good value as a first touchdown scorer, too.

Which props stand out to you in Super Bowl LIX? Check out FanDuel Sportsbook's latest Super Bowl LIX player prop odds to see the full menu of options.

