Best Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Bets for Super Bowl LIX

For Super Bowl LIX, you can find props on pretty much any player your heart desires.

The question is which props are best for that player after considering the matchup, game environment, and their role.

Today, we're going to try to solve for that with Isiah Pacheco in Super Bowl LIX as the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

We can utilize things such as FanDuel Research's NFL player projections to try to find value and identify the best way to bet on -- or against -- Pacheco within FanDuel Sportsbook's Super Bowl LIX player prop odds.

So, if we're looking for value in Pacheco's props this week, where should we turn? Let's check it out.

Isiah Pacheco Player Prop Bets for the 2025 Super Bowl

One of the biggest question marks heading into Super Bowl LIX is Kansas City's backfield.

Our Skyler Carlin tackled the Kareem Hunt vs. Isiah Pacheco debate, and let's just say it doesn't look great for the latter.

Pacheco opened the season in the same starting role as last campaign, but in seven games since returning from a fractured fibula, Pacheco (35.3%) has been out-snapped by Hunt (43.4%).

The backfield has seen even less parity during these playoffs, with Hunt playing 52.7% of the snaps to Pacheco's 30.4%. That's resulted in just five carries for Pacheco in each of his last two games. He's been inefficient on those runs, too, averaging 3.0 yards per carry.

With that, we can look for Pacheco to handle under 5.5 rush attempts at +106 odds.

Isiah Pacheco - Rush Attempts Isiah Pacheco Under Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

Kansas City figures to take a pass-heavy approach in this one anyway since Patrick Mahomes gives you the best chance at winning a big game. It's hard to envision the Chiefs offering Pacheco notable work over Hunt based on how the two have performed leading into this one. Pacheco is a tough player to bet on given all the uncertainties, but the under seems like the better side to be on.

Betting an over and an under on a player is bad process from a correlation perspective, but it seems as though we can rely on Pacheco a tad more in the passing game than the running game, and I don't think he will get totally iced out on Sunday.

Pacheco has recorded over 4.5 receiving yards in six out of nine games this season. Two of those overs came before his injury are likely irrelevant as we're concerned. With that said, he turned two targets into 12 yards in the AFC Championship, one of which was a 10-yard gain for a first down in the fourth quarter. They relied on him in this context in a game-icing situation and could look to him again this weekend.

Isiah Pacheco - Receiving Yds Kansas City Chiefs Feb 9 11:35pm UTC More odds in Sportsbook

The over on this prop can easily be achieved on one catch. Pacheco is averaging 6.6 yards per catch for the season and his career. So while I'm inclined to bet against his rushing volume, I feel okay backing him to reel in one catch.

