Best Home Run Bet for Today: FanDuel Daily Dinger Pick for Monday, August 17, 2026

Daily Dinger Home Run Pick

Bryce Harper (+340)

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For today, who should you pick to hit a home run?

MLB odds via FanDuel Sportsbook and may change throughout the day after this article is published. All stats come from FanGraphs and Baseball Savant unless noted otherwise. This HR pick is taken from today’s home run picks article. Click here to find it as well our other MLB betting content.

Best Home Run Pick Today, Daily Dinger

Home Run Prediction: Bryce Harper (+340)

Marlins at Phillies, 6:41 p.m. ET

To Hit A Home Run To Hit A Home Run Bryce Harper +340 View more odds in Sportsbook

After a solid start to the season, Janson Junk‘s numbers have fallen off a cliff, and that makes this a friendly matchup for Bryce Harper.

Junk is the owner of a 4.51 SIERA and 6.2% swinging-strike rate on the year. Lefty bats are torching him to the tune of a .354 wOBA, and he’s also having a tough time on the road, giving up a .363 wOBA in his travels.

At home against a RHP is Harper’s best split, with the Philadelphia Phillies‘ star generating a .429 wOBA in that split in 2026. Overall against righties, Harper has a 45.2% hard-hit rate, with 21 of his 25 long-balls coming with the platoon advantage.

After Junk leaves the game, he’ll turn it over to a Miami Marlins bullpen that has given up the fourth-most jacks per nine over the last 30 days (1.50).

Frequently Asked Questions

What does +310 mean on an MLB home run prop bet?

A +310 line means a $100 bet returns $310 in profit if the player homers. You can bet any amount — a $10 bet at +310 returns $31 in profit. The number reflects the implied probability the sportsbook assigns to the event (roughly 24% for +310 odds).

What happens to my FanDuel HR prop if the player doesn't start?

FanDuel's policy is that a HR prop bet will not be voided if the player records at least one at-bat — even as a pinch hitter. If they don't get any at-bat, the bet is typically voided. Always check FanDuel's official terms before placing your wager.

Can I parlay home run props together on FanDuel?

Yes. FanDuel allows you to parlay multiple HR props as a standard parlay or as part of a Same Game Parlay (SGP) within a single game. All legs must win for the parlay to pay out.

What factors matter most when betting MLB home run props?

Some of the most important factors are: the hitter's recent HR rate and raw power profile, the opposing pitcher's home run rate allowed, ballpark dimensions and park factors, wind direction and game-time temperature, and batter-vs-pitcher handedness splits.

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The above author is a FanDuel employee and is not eligible to compete in public daily fantasy contests or place sports betting wagers on FanDuel. The advice provided by the author does not necessarily represent the views of FanDuel. Taking the author's advice will not guarantee a successful outcome. You should use your own judgment when participating in daily fantasy contests or placing sports wagers.