Best College Football Games Week 8: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Top-25 teams will hit the field in 17 games on the Week 8 college football slate. That includes the No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 1 Texas Longhorns at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Here is everything you need to know in terms of the betting odds for Week 8 in college football.

Purdue vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Purdue Boilermakers

No. 2 Oregon Ducks at Purdue Boilermakers Projected Favorite: Oregon (96.55% win probability)

Oregon (96.55% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-27.5)

Oregon (-27.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 18

Oct. 18 TV Channel: FOX

BYU vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 13 BYU Cougars

Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 13 BYU Cougars Projected Favorite: BYU (83.50% win probability)

BYU (83.50% win probability) Spread: BYU (-9.5)

BYU (-9.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Oct. 18

Oct. 18 TV Channel: ESPN

Louisville vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals

No. 6 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite: Louisville (53.70% win probability)

Louisville (53.70% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-4.5)

Miami (FL) (-4.5) Total: 60.5

60.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

Missouri vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at No. 19 Missouri Tigers

Auburn Tigers at No. 19 Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite: Missouri (76.41% win probability)

Missouri (76.41% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-5.5)

Missouri (-5.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Army vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates at No. 23 Army Black Knights

East Carolina Pirates at No. 23 Army Black Knights Projected Favorite: Army (90.76% win probability)

Army (90.76% win probability) Spread: Army (-14.5)

Army (-14.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN2

Indiana vs. Nebraska

Matchup: Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers Projected Favorite: Indiana (67.74% win probability)

Indiana (67.74% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-6.5)

Indiana (-6.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: FOX

Clemson vs. Virginia

Matchup: Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Clemson Tigers

Virginia Cavaliers at No. 10 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: Clemson (85.62% win probability)

Clemson (85.62% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-21.5)

Clemson (-21.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ACC Network

Navy vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Navy Midshipmen

Charlotte 49ers at No. 25 Navy Midshipmen Projected Favorite: Navy (84.96% win probability)

Navy (84.96% win probability) Spread: Navy (-16.5)

Navy (-16.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Tennessee vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Alabama (51.75% win probability)

Alabama (51.75% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-2.5)

Alabama (-2.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame

Matchup: No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 12 Notre Dame Fighting Irish vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (85.43% win probability)

Notre Dame (85.43% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-11.5)

Notre Dame (-11.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Illinois vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 24 Michigan Wolverines at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite: Michigan (54.36% win probability)

Michigan (54.36% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-3.5)

Michigan (-3.5) Total: 43.5

43.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: CBS

Mississippi State vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs

No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies at Mississippi State Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Texas A&M (86.71% win probability)

Texas A&M (86.71% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-14.5)

Texas A&M (-14.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: SEC Network

Arkansas vs. LSU

Matchup: No. 8 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 8 LSU Tigers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite: LSU (66.57% win probability)

LSU (66.57% win probability) Spread: LSU (-2.5)

LSU (-2.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ESPN

Iowa State vs. UCF

Matchup: UCF Knights at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones

UCF Knights at No. 9 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite: Iowa State (83.94% win probability)

Iowa State (83.94% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-13.5)

Iowa State (-13.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Texas vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (67.56% win probability)

Texas (67.56% win probability) Spread: Texas (-3.5)

Texas (-3.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ABC

West Virginia vs. Kansas State

Matchup: No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at West Virginia Mountaineers

No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at West Virginia Mountaineers Projected Favorite: Kansas State (62.03% win probability)

Kansas State (62.03% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-2.5)

Kansas State (-2.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: FOX

Stanford vs. SMU

Matchup: No. 21 SMU Mustangs at Stanford Cardinal

No. 21 SMU Mustangs at Stanford Cardinal Projected Favorite: SMU (93.83% win probability)

SMU (93.83% win probability) Spread: SMU (-14.5)

SMU (-14.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 19

Oct. 19 TV Channel: ACC Network

