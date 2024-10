Best College Football Games Week 6: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Week 6 college football slate includes 17 games featuring a ranked team in play. Among those games is the No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide playing the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Searching for an edge in college football? We dissect the betting odds for all the important matchups below.

Oregon vs. Michigan State

Matchup: Michigan State Spartans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks

Michigan State Spartans at No. 6 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (95.45% win probability)

Oregon (95.45% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-23.5)

Oregon (-23.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Oregon vs. Michigan State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

UNLV vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange at No. 25 UNLV Rebels

Syracuse Orange at No. 25 UNLV Rebels Projected Favorite: UNLV (85.80% win probability)

UNLV (85.80% win probability) Spread: UNLV (-6.5)

UNLV (-6.5) Total: 58.5

58.5 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 4

Oct. 4 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Bet on UNLV vs. Syracuse with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Penn State vs. UCLA

Matchup: UCLA Bruins at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions

UCLA Bruins at No. 7 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Penn State (89.67% win probability)

Penn State (89.67% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-27.5)

Penn State (-27.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Penn State vs. UCLA with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Louisville vs. SMU

Matchup: SMU Mustangs at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

SMU Mustangs at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite: Louisville (74.09% win probability)

Louisville (74.09% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-6.5)

Louisville (-6.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Louisville vs. SMU with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Texas A&M vs. Missouri

Matchup: No. 9 Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies

No. 9 Missouri Tigers at Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Missouri (50.36% win probability)

Missouri (50.36% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Texas A&M (-2.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Texas A&M vs. Missouri with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Ohio State vs. Iowa

Matchup: Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

Iowa Hawkeyes at No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (86.85% win probability)

Ohio State (86.85% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-19.5)

Ohio State (-19.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: CBS

Bet on Ohio State vs. Iowa with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Northwestern vs. Indiana

Matchup: No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers at Northwestern Wildcats

No. 23 Indiana Hoosiers at Northwestern Wildcats Projected Favorite: Indiana (69.39% win probability)

Indiana (69.39% win probability) Spread: Indiana (-13.5)

Indiana (-13.5) Total: 41.5

41.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Northwestern vs. Indiana with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Georgia vs. Auburn

Matchup: Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs

Auburn Tigers at No. 5 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (90.93% win probability)

Georgia (90.93% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-24.5)

Georgia (-24.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Georgia vs. Auburn with FanDuel Sportsbook.

South Carolina vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks

No. 12 Ole Miss Rebels at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (73.80% win probability)

Ole Miss (73.80% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-9.5)

Ole Miss (-9.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on South Carolina vs. Ole Miss with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Vanderbilt vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores

No. 1 Alabama Crimson Tide at Vanderbilt Commodores Projected Favorite: Alabama (93.28% win probability)

Alabama (93.28% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-22.5)

Alabama (-22.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: SEC Network

Bet on Vanderbilt vs. Alabama with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Boise State vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at No. 21 Boise State Broncos

Utah State Aggies at No. 21 Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite: Boise State (96.80% win probability)

Boise State (96.80% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-26.5)

Boise State (-26.5) Total: 66.5

66.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

Bet on Boise State vs. Utah State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Florida State vs. Clemson

Matchup: No. 15 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles

No. 15 Clemson Tigers at Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite: Clemson (67.92% win probability)

Clemson (67.92% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-14.5)

Clemson (-14.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Florida State vs. Clemson with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Arkansas vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 4 Tennessee Volunteers at Arkansas Razorbacks Projected Favorite: Tennessee (90.31% win probability)

Tennessee (90.31% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-13.5)

Tennessee (-13.5) Total: 58.5

58.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ABC

Bet on Arkansas vs. Tennessee with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Iowa State vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones

Baylor Bears at No. 16 Iowa State Cyclones Projected Favorite: Iowa State (85.36% win probability)

Iowa State (85.36% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-11.5)

Iowa State (-11.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: FOX

Bet on Iowa State vs. Baylor with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Minnesota vs. USC

Matchup: No. 11 USC Trojans at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 11 USC Trojans at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite: USC (68.25% win probability)

USC (68.25% win probability) Spread: USC (-8.5)

USC (-8.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: BTN

Bet on Minnesota vs. USC with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Washington vs. Michigan

Matchup: No. 10 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies

No. 10 Michigan Wolverines at Washington Huskies Projected Favorite: Washington (64.85% win probability)

Washington (64.85% win probability) Spread: Washington (-2.5)

Washington (-2.5) Total: 41.5

41.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: NBC

Bet on Washington vs. Michigan with FanDuel Sportsbook.

California vs. Miami (FL)

Matchup: No. 8 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at California Golden Bears

No. 8 Miami (FL) Hurricanes at California Golden Bears Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (82.81% win probability)

Miami (FL) (82.81% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-10.5)

Miami (FL) (-10.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: Oct. 5

Oct. 5 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on California vs. Miami (FL) with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

Sign up for FanDuel Sportsbook and FanDuel Daily Fantasy today!