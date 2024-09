Best College Football Games Week 5: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The Week 5 college football slate includes 19 games with a ranked team in action. Among those games is the No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs taking on the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

There is college football action this weekend, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

Miami (FL) vs. Virginia Tech

Matchup: Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 7 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Virginia Tech Hokies at No. 7 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (84.44% win probability)

Miami (FL) (84.44% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-19.5)

Miami (FL) (-19.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 27

Sept. 27 TV Channel: ESPN

Baylor vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 22 BYU Cougars at Baylor Bears

No. 22 BYU Cougars at Baylor Bears Projected Favorite: BYU (59.29% win probability)

BYU (59.29% win probability) Spread: Baylor (-3.5)

Baylor (-3.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Kansas State vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats

No. 20 Oklahoma State Cowboys at No. 23 Kansas State Wildcats Projected Favorite: Kansas State (74.50% win probability)

Kansas State (74.50% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-4.5)

Kansas State (-4.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Ole Miss vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (88.35% win probability)

Ole Miss (88.35% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-17.5)

Ole Miss (-17.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

Michigan vs. Minnesota

Matchup: Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines

Minnesota Golden Gophers at No. 12 Michigan Wolverines Projected Favorite: Michigan (84.45% win probability)

Michigan (84.45% win probability) Spread: Michigan (-9.5)

Michigan (-9.5) Total: 36.5

36.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: FOX

Auburn vs. Oklahoma

Matchup: No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers

No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite: Oklahoma (59.85% win probability)

Oklahoma (59.85% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-2.5)

Oklahoma (-2.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

Texas A&M vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies

Arkansas Razorbacks vs. No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies Projected Favorite: Texas A&M (81.39% win probability)

Texas A&M (81.39% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-4.5)

Texas A&M (-4.5) Total: 51.5

51.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

USC vs. Wisconsin

Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 USC Trojans

Wisconsin Badgers at No. 13 USC Trojans Projected Favorite: USC (81.38% win probability)

USC (81.38% win probability) Spread: USC (-15.5)

USC (-15.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: CBS

Notre Dame vs. Louisville

Matchup: No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 15 Louisville Cardinals at No. 16 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (70.65% win probability)

Notre Dame (70.65% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Peacock

Texas vs. Mississippi State

Matchup: Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns

Mississippi State Bulldogs at No. 1 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (98.44% win probability)

Texas (98.44% win probability) Spread: Texas (-38.5)

Texas (-38.5) Total: 62.5

62.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

Clemson vs. Stanford

Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at No. 17 Clemson Tigers

Stanford Cardinal at No. 17 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: Clemson (91.78% win probability)

Clemson (91.78% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-21.5)

Clemson (-21.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

Houston vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars

No. 18 Iowa State Cyclones at Houston Cougars Projected Favorite: Iowa State (83.24% win probability)

Iowa State (83.24% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-14.5)

Iowa State (-14.5) Total: 43.5

43.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Penn State vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions

No. 19 Illinois Fighting Illini at No. 9 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Penn State (89.76% win probability)

Penn State (89.76% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-17.5)

Penn State (-17.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: NBC

Michigan State vs. Ohio State

Matchup: No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans

No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan State Spartans Projected Favorite: Ohio State (94.10% win probability)

Ohio State (94.10% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-23.5)

Ohio State (-23.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Peacock

Alabama vs. Georgia

Matchup: No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

No. 2 Georgia Bulldogs at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (57.18% win probability)

Alabama (57.18% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-2.5)

Georgia (-2.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ABC

LSU vs. South Alabama

Matchup: South Alabama Jaguars at No. 14 LSU Tigers

South Alabama Jaguars at No. 14 LSU Tigers Projected Favorite: LSU (82.21% win probability)

LSU (82.21% win probability) Spread: LSU (-21.5)

LSU (-21.5) Total: 65.5

65.5 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: SEC Network

Boise State vs. Washington State

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at No. 25 Boise State Broncos

Washington State Cougars at No. 25 Boise State Broncos Projected Favorite: Boise State (63.78% win probability)

Boise State (63.78% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-7.5)

Boise State (-7.5) Total: 63.5

63.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Utah vs. Arizona

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at No. 10 Utah Utes

Arizona Wildcats at No. 10 Utah Utes Projected Favorite: Utah (73.52% win probability)

Utah (73.52% win probability) Spread: Utah (-11.5)

Utah (-11.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: ESPN

UCLA vs. Oregon

Matchup: No. 8 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins

No. 8 Oregon Ducks at UCLA Bruins Projected Favorite: Oregon (86.91% win probability)

Oregon (86.91% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-25.5)

Oregon (-25.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 28

Sept. 28 TV Channel: FOX

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

