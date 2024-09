Best College Football Games Week 2: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Ranked squads are on the Week 2 college football schedule in 23 games, including the No. 3 Texas Longhorns taking on the No. 10 Michigan Wolverines.

Here is everything you need to know about the betting odds for Week 2 in college football.

Penn State vs. Bowling Green

Matchup: Bowling Green Falcons at No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions

Bowling Green Falcons at No. 8 Penn State Nittany Lions Projected Favorite: Penn State (95.95% win probability)

Penn State (95.95% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-34.5)

Penn State (-34.5) Total: 50.5

50.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: BTN

Tulane vs. Kansas State

Matchup: No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave

No. 17 Kansas State Wildcats at Tulane Green Wave Projected Favorite: Kansas State (59.51% win probability)

Kansas State (59.51% win probability) Spread: Kansas State (-9.5)

Kansas State (-9.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma State vs. Arkansas

Matchup: Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys

Arkansas Razorbacks at No. 16 Oklahoma State Cowboys Projected Favorite: Oklahoma State (70.01% win probability)

Oklahoma State (70.01% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma State (-9.5)

Oklahoma State (-9.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ABC

Michigan vs. Texas

Matchup: No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Michigan Wolverines

No. 3 Texas Longhorns at No. 10 Michigan Wolverines Projected Favorite: Texas (50.48% win probability)

Texas (50.48% win probability) Spread: Texas (-6.5)

Texas (-6.5) Total: 42.5

42.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: FOX

Syracuse vs. Georgia Tech

Matchup: No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Syracuse Orange

No. 23 Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets at Syracuse Orange Projected Favorite: Georgia Tech (66.62% win probability)

Georgia Tech (66.62% win probability) Spread: Georgia Tech (-2.5)

Georgia Tech (-2.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ACC Network

Georgia vs. Tennessee Tech

Matchup: Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (% win probability)

Georgia (% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-54.5)

Georgia (-54.5) Total: 66.5

66.5 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Iowa vs. Iowa State

Matchup: Iowa State Cyclones at No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes

Iowa State Cyclones at No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes Projected Favorite: Iowa State (51.81% win probability)

Iowa State (51.81% win probability) Spread: Iowa (-2.5)

Iowa (-2.5) Total: 35.5

35.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: CBS

Notre Dame vs. Northern Illinois

Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Northern Illinois Huskies at No. 5 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (97.68% win probability)

Notre Dame (97.68% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-27.5)

Notre Dame (-27.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: NBC

Louisville vs. Jacksonville State

Matchup: Jacksonville State Gamecocks at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals

Jacksonville State Gamecocks at No. 22 Louisville Cardinals Projected Favorite: Louisville (85.61% win probability)

Louisville (85.61% win probability) Spread: Louisville (-28.5)

Louisville (-28.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Utah vs. Baylor

Matchup: Baylor Bears at No. 11 Utah Utes

Baylor Bears at No. 11 Utah Utes Projected Favorite: Utah (90.11% win probability)

Utah (90.11% win probability) Spread: Utah (-14.5)

Utah (-14.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: FOX

Ole Miss vs. Middle Tennessee

Matchup: Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels

Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders at No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (97.76% win probability)

Ole Miss (97.76% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-42.5)

Ole Miss (-42.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 4:15 PM ET

4:15 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

Miami (FL) vs. Florida A&M

Matchup: Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 12 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Florida A&M Rattlers at No. 12 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (% win probability)

Miami (FL) (% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-47.5)

Miami (FL) (-47.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ACC Network Extra

Alabama vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide

South Florida Bulls at No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide Projected Favorite: Alabama (97.83% win probability)

Alabama (97.83% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-30.5)

Alabama (-30.5) Total: 64.5

64.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ESPN

Missouri vs. Buffalo

Matchup: Buffalo Bulls at No. 9 Missouri Tigers

Buffalo Bulls at No. 9 Missouri Tigers Projected Favorite: Missouri (98.96% win probability)

Missouri (98.96% win probability) Spread: Missouri (-32.5)

Missouri (-32.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Illinois vs. Kansas

Matchup: No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini

No. 19 Kansas Jayhawks at Illinois Fighting Illini Projected Favorite: Kansas (80.33% win probability)

Kansas (80.33% win probability) Spread: Kansas (-5.5)

Kansas (-5.5) Total: 58.5

58.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

LSU vs. Nicholls State

Matchup: Nicholls State Colonels at No. 18 LSU Tigers

Nicholls State Colonels at No. 18 LSU Tigers Projected Favorite: LSU (% win probability)

LSU (% win probability) Spread: LSU (-46.5)

LSU (-46.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: SEC Network+

North Carolina State vs. Tennessee

Matchup: No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack

No. 14 Tennessee Volunteers at No. 24 North Carolina State Wolfpack Projected Favorite: Tennessee (82.16% win probability)

Tennessee (82.16% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-8.5)

Tennessee (-8.5) Total: 60.5

60.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ABC

Ohio State vs. Western Michigan

Matchup: Western Michigan Broncos at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

Western Michigan Broncos at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (98.69% win probability)

Ohio State (98.69% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-37.5)

Ohio State (-37.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: BTN

Oklahoma vs. Houston

Matchup: Houston Cougars at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners

Houston Cougars at No. 15 Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite: Oklahoma (97.79% win probability)

Oklahoma (97.79% win probability) Spread: Oklahoma (-27.5)

Oklahoma (-27.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: SEC Network

Clemson vs. Appalachian State

Matchup: Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 25 Clemson Tigers

Appalachian State Mountaineers at No. 25 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: Clemson (80.43% win probability)

Clemson (80.43% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-16.5)

Clemson (-16.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ACC Network

Oregon vs. Boise State

Matchup: Boise State Broncos at No. 7 Oregon Ducks

Boise State Broncos at No. 7 Oregon Ducks Projected Favorite: Oregon (92.11% win probability)

Oregon (92.11% win probability) Spread: Oregon (-18.5)

Oregon (-18.5) Total: 61.5

61.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: Peacock

Arizona vs. Northern Arizona

Matchup: Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at No. 20 Arizona Wildcats

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks at No. 20 Arizona Wildcats Projected Favorite: Arizona (% win probability)

Arizona (% win probability) Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: ESPN+

USC vs. Utah State

Matchup: Utah State Aggies at No. 13 USC Trojans

Utah State Aggies at No. 13 USC Trojans Projected Favorite: USC (95.54% win probability)

USC (95.54% win probability) Spread: USC (-28.5)

USC (-28.5) Total: 63.5

63.5 Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET Date: Sept. 7

Sept. 7 TV Channel: BTN

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

