Best College Football Games Week 13: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers and the No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes square off for one of 20 games on the college football schedule in Week 13 that include a ranked team.

There is college football action this weekend, and we have you covered with the betting insights you need to get an edge.

San Jose State vs. UNLV

Matchup: No. 23 UNLV Rebels at San Jose State Spartans

No. 23 UNLV Rebels at San Jose State Spartans Projected Favorite: UNLV (81.20% win probability)

UNLV (81.20% win probability) Spread: UNLV (-7.5)

UNLV (-7.5) Total: 62.5

62.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 22

Nov. 22 TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Florida vs. Ole Miss

Matchup: No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators

No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels at Florida Gators Projected Favorite: Ole Miss (68.89% win probability)

Ole Miss (68.89% win probability) Spread: Ole Miss (-10.5)

Ole Miss (-10.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC

Virginia vs. SMU

Matchup: No. 13 SMU Mustangs at Virginia Cavaliers

No. 13 SMU Mustangs at Virginia Cavaliers Projected Favorite: SMU (83.53% win probability)

SMU (83.53% win probability) Spread: SMU (-9.5)

SMU (-9.5) Total: 58.5

58.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN2

Rutgers vs. Illinois

Matchup: No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini at Rutgers Scarlet Knights Projected Favorite: Illinois (60.69% win probability)

Illinois (60.69% win probability) Spread: Rutgers (-1.5)

Rutgers (-1.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: Peacock

Ohio State vs. Indiana

Matchup: No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes

No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers at No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Projected Favorite: Ohio State (75.96% win probability)

Ohio State (75.96% win probability) Spread: Ohio State (-12.5)

Ohio State (-12.5) Total: 52.5

52.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: FOX

Miami (FL) vs. Wake Forest

Matchup: Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at No. 11 Miami (FL) Hurricanes Projected Favorite: Miami (FL) (98.02% win probability)

Miami (FL) (98.02% win probability) Spread: Miami (FL) (-23.5)

Miami (FL) (-23.5) Total: 64.5

64.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

Georgia vs. UMass

Matchup: UMass Minutemen at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs

UMass Minutemen at No. 8 Georgia Bulldogs Projected Favorite: Georgia (99.27% win probability)

Georgia (99.27% win probability) Spread: Georgia (-42.5)

Georgia (-42.5) Total: 55.5

55.5 Time: 12:45 PM ET

12:45 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network

Tennessee vs. UTEP

Matchup: UTEP Miners at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers

UTEP Miners at No. 10 Tennessee Volunteers Projected Favorite: Tennessee (99.49% win probability)

Tennessee (99.49% win probability) Spread: Tennessee (-41.5)

Tennessee (-41.5) Total: 53.5

53.5 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Clemson vs. The Citadel

Matchup: The Citadel Bulldogs at No. 17 Clemson Tigers

The Citadel Bulldogs at No. 17 Clemson Tigers Projected Favorite: Clemson (% win probability)

Clemson (% win probability) Spread: Clemson (-50.5)

Clemson (-50.5) Total: 60.5

60.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: The CW

Kansas vs. Colorado

Matchup: No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes at Kansas Jayhawks

No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes at Kansas Jayhawks Projected Favorite: Kansas (54.13% win probability)

Kansas (54.13% win probability) Spread: Colorado (-2.5)

Colorado (-2.5) Total: 59.5

59.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: FOX

Texas vs. Kentucky

Matchup: Kentucky Wildcats at No. 3 Texas Longhorns

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 3 Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite: Texas (91.32% win probability)

Texas (91.32% win probability) Spread: Texas (-20.5)

Texas (-20.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC

Minnesota vs. Penn State

Matchup: No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers

No. 4 Penn State Nittany Lions at Minnesota Golden Gophers Projected Favorite: Penn State (76.42% win probability)

Penn State (76.42% win probability) Spread: Penn State (-12.5)

Penn State (-12.5) Total: 45.5

45.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: CBS

Arizona State vs. BYU

Matchup: No. 14 BYU Cougars at No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils

No. 14 BYU Cougars at No. 21 Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite: Arizona State (58.13% win probability)

Arizona State (58.13% win probability) Spread: Arizona State (-3.5)

Arizona State (-3.5) Total: 48.5

48.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

South Carolina vs. Wofford

Matchup: Wofford Terriers at No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks

Wofford Terriers at No. 19 South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite: South Carolina (% win probability)

South Carolina (% win probability) Spread: South Carolina (-42.5)

South Carolina (-42.5) Total: 49.5

49.5 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Oregon State vs. Washington State

Matchup: No. 25 Washington State Cougars at Oregon State Beavers

No. 25 Washington State Cougars at Oregon State Beavers Projected Favorite: Washington State (83.47% win probability)

Washington State (83.47% win probability) Spread: Washington State (-13.5)

Washington State (-13.5) Total: 56.5

56.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: The CW

Wyoming vs. Boise State

Matchup: No. 12 Boise State Broncos at Wyoming Cowboys

No. 12 Boise State Broncos at Wyoming Cowboys Projected Favorite: Boise State (97.44% win probability)

Boise State (97.44% win probability) Spread: Boise State (-22.5)

Boise State (-22.5) Total: 57.5

57.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

Notre Dame vs. Army

Matchup: No. 18 Army Black Knights vs. No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish

No. 18 Army Black Knights vs. No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish Projected Favorite: Notre Dame (71.35% win probability)

Notre Dame (71.35% win probability) Spread: Notre Dame (-14.5)

Notre Dame (-14.5) Total: 44.5

44.5 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: NBC

Utah vs. Iowa State

Matchup: No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at Utah Utes

No. 22 Iowa State Cyclones at Utah Utes Projected Favorite: Iowa State (78.48% win probability)

Iowa State (78.48% win probability) Spread: Iowa State (-7.5)

Iowa State (-7.5) Total: 42.5

42.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: FOX

Auburn vs. Texas A&M

Matchup: No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers

No. 15 Texas A&M Aggies at Auburn Tigers Projected Favorite: Auburn (53.93% win probability)

Auburn (53.93% win probability) Spread: Texas A&M (-2.5)

Texas A&M (-2.5) Total: 46.5

46.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Matchup: No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners

No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide at Oklahoma Sooners Projected Favorite: Alabama (79.21% win probability)

Alabama (79.21% win probability) Spread: Alabama (-13.5)

Alabama (-13.5) Total: 47.5

47.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Nov. 23

Nov. 23 TV Channel: ABC

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

