Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The Week 0 college football schedule includes one game with a ranked team in play. That matchup? The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college football this week, check out our betting preview below.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Matchup: No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets Projected Favorite: Florida State (85.25% win probability)

Florida State (85.25% win probability) Spread: Florida State (-10.5)

Florida State (-10.5) Total: 54.5

54.5 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: August 24

August 24 TV Channel: ESPN

Bet on Georgia Tech vs. Florida State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.