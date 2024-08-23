Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets
The Week 0 college football schedule includes one game with a ranked team in play. That matchup? The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college football this week, check out our betting preview below.
Georgia Tech vs. Florida State
- Matchup: No. 10 Florida State Seminoles vs. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
- Projected Favorite: Florida State (85.25% win probability)
- Spread: Florida State (-10.5)
- Total: 54.5
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: August 24
- TV Channel: ESPN
Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.
