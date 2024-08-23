menu item
NFL iconNFL

Explore NFL

NBA iconNBA

Explore NBA

MLB iconMLB

Explore MLB

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

NHL iconNHL

Explore NHL

FanDuel Promos iconFanDuel Promos

Explore FanDuel Promos

NCAAF iconNCAAF

Explore NCAAF

More

More

Logo
NCAAF

Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

Data Skrive
Data Skrive

Subscribe to our newsletter

Best College Football Games Week 0: Predictions, Odds, Picks, Best Bets

The Week 0 college football schedule includes one game with a ranked team in play. That matchup? The No. 10 Florida State Seminoles squaring off against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

For a breakdown of all the important matchups in college football this week, check out our betting preview below.

Georgia Tech vs. Florida State

Bet on Georgia Tech vs. Florida State with FanDuel Sportsbook.

Matchup favorites and win projections are provided by numberFire.

New to FanDuel Sportsbook? You’ll receive $200 in Bonus Bets guaranteed after your first bet of $5+ is placed! See here for full terms and conditions. Learn about today’s other offers at FanDuel Sportsbook Promos.

Subscribe to our newsletter

Want more stories like this?

Sign up to our newsletter to receive the latest news.

Newsletter Signup
Newsletter Signup